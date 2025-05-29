Pastor Mark Miracle has revealed a prophecy about Nigeria’s 2027 presidential election, predicting that Natasha will emerge as a key political figure

He stated that Natasha’s ongoing political engagement with Akpabio is paving the way for her future influence

According to his vision, a youth leader will rise to prominence, gaining national and global recognition ahead of the election

During a public address, Pastor Miracle stated that Natasha’s current political engagement with Akpabio was part of a larger plan, preparing her for the presidential race.

“What God Showed Me”: Pastor Makes Prediction Ahead of 2027 Presidential Election, Mentions Natasha. Photo credit: MarkMiracle/officialABAT/NatashaAkpoti/X

Source: Getty Images

He described himself as a messenger of God, delivering insights that, he claimed, had been divinely revealed to him.

Natasha’s role in the 2027 presidential election

In his prophecy, Pastor Miracle emphasised that Nigeria would witness the emergence of a youth leader whose impact would resonate globally.

He asserted that this individual would become a key political figure, drawing widespread attention and support.

Quoting his words, he said:

"God showed that the people that are coming are the ones that will rise out of the battle. I am the mouthpiece of God. Mine is to deliver a message to the people. I can tell you very well that something is about to happen. God showed me a youth, a Nigerian that will make wave globally. There is a youth that will rise that will become a trend in this nation.

“It will look as if without this youth nothing will happen. All of sudden all hands were on deck to lift this youth to a point of limelight, becoming the president that is what I am talking about. God showed me in the screen and I watched that Natasha, a youth, will be one of the female faces you will see in the presidential election of 2027. I see her as one of the bold faces that will say I can lift this nation. I can confirm if she will be the next president but I see her contesting. What is happening to her now with Akpabio is promoting her name.”

See the video below:

Political influence and speculation

His statement has sparked discussions about Natasha’s potential influence in Nigerian politics and the role she may play leading up to the 2027 election.

While he did not confirm whether she would win, he expressed certainty that she would emerge as a formidable candidate.

As the political landscape evolves, this prediction adds an intriguing dimension to the conversation surrounding Nigeria’s future leadership.

Source: Legit.ng