Daddy Freeze has reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding King Mitchy’s alleged demise after her feud with VDM

The brand influencer has been trending for a couple of days because of her clash with VDM, as other individuals were dragged into the drama

Many people agreed with Daddy Freeze over his remarks about King Mitchy, while some called for the regulation of the platform

Media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, better known as Daddy Freeze, has reacted to the sudden sad news that social media influencer Mukoro Michelle, popularly known as King Mitchy, is no more.

Social media was thrown into mourning following a viral video of King Mitchy taking a poisonous substance that allegedly led to her death.

Fans react as Daddy Freeze shares punishment for King Mitchy. Photo credit@daddyfreeze/@kingmitchy

Source: Instagram

However, the medical facility where she was reportedly taken later released a statement dismissing the claim about her alleged demise and promised to take legal action against her management.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Daddy Freeze questioned her parents and wondered how she could go live and drink a poisonous substance allegedly for clout.

According to him, if she survives, she should be jailed for her action. He added that if she is truly gone, he wishes her soul to rest in peace.

Daddy Freeze speaks about King Micthy. Photo credit@daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

Daddy Freeze speaks about Nigerian youths

Speaking about Nigerian youths, the media personality questioned why an influencer would act in such a manner online. He said he has children aged 10 and 18 who use phones and are always online. He asked what they would learn from such behaviour.

Blaming King Mitchy, Daddy Freeze claimed she brought the unfortunate situation upon herself. According to him, she went after VDM unprovoked and dragged other people into her feud with the Ratel president.

Daddy Freeze noted that if he had any connection to those involved, he would ensure they are protected and not dragged into online feuds.

Here is Daddy Freeze's Instagram video below:

Fans share take about Daddy Freeze's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the media personality about King Mitchy. Here are comments below:

@nollywood_superstars_blog commented:

"Since the authority hasn't make someone a scapegoat the others won't learn."

@zorro_swansea reacted:

"When e reach to talk about government. DF will put his mouth inside backside, the only place you see him is opuehhh matter and talking about irrelevant things. Mention APC now he will run under bed."

@i_am_hayoolar x said:

"Mirabel did her own they said forgiven her, she’s going through a lot bla blah blah. In as much as I am a big fan of mitchy I support daddy freeze let her be punished for this action. It’s very stupid of her to go this far for attention."

@sunnykc2003 wrote:

"For the first I support Daddy Freeze. I never knew this day will where we will be on the same page."

VDM allegies threat to life

Legit.ng ahd reported that Verydarkman had shared an emotional video about an alleged threat to his life amid his feud with King Mitchy, which has dragged several people into the controversy.

The activist had posted multiple videos about his clash with King Mitchy, during which he also dragged Seyi Tinubu and described him as an alleged sponsor.

Source: Legit.ng