Billionaire businessman Emeka Okonkwo has always gifted cars to people he believes have been of great support to him over the years

In the last three years alone, he has reportedly given out over 60 cars to his staff and some celebrities, while others received cash gifts from the businessman

In this article, Legit.ng presents the celebrities who have received car gifts from E-Money during his birthday celebrations

Billionaire businessman Emeka Okonkwo, better known as E-Money, the Chief Executive Chairman of Emmy Cargoes Nigeria Limited and owner of Five Star Music, has over the years been a blessing to many households who now earn a living because of his generosity and philanthropy.

The likes of Nigerian streamer Carter Efe, Peller, Chinedu Ikedieze, and others have benefited from his largesse.

Not because they asked for it, but because they had done one thing or the other for the businessman in the past, which he chose to appreciate. For some others, the cars were simply given out of his goodwill.

1. Chinedu Ikedieze Gets SUV From E-Money

Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki, became a proud owner of a brand-new Ford SUV on February 17, 2026, when billionaire businessman E-Money marked his 45th birthday in grand style.

The cargo and real estate mogul hosted a lavish celebration, as he does annually, where he gathers friends and associates and gifts out millions of naira and luxury cars.

According to E-Money, Ikedieze was one of the people who stood by him during his wedding in 2007. He stated that the actor supported him from beginning to end, and the car gift was a token of appreciation for his loyalty over the years.

Although Aki was visibly surprised by the gesture, he expressed gratitude and posed with his wife to celebrate the new addition to his fleet of cars.

2. Carter Efe Gets Toyota Corolla From E-Money

Nigerian content creator and streamer Oderhohwo Joseph Efe, popularly known as Carter Efe, was another beneficiary of E-Money’s generosity during the birthday celebration held a few weeks ago.

The father of one reportedly received a 2025 Toyota Corolla said to be worth about N70 million.

After receiving the car, Carter Efe and his friend Peller went on a livestream, during which the car was damaged by Peller.

According to Peller, it was his way of taking revenge after Carter Efe allegedly destroyed equipment at his studio.

The incident reportedly displeased E-Money, who later unfollowed Carter Efe on social media.

3. Peller Gets Toyota Corolla as Gift

Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, was also among those who benefited from E-Money’s birthday largesse in February.

Following the incident involving Carter Efe’s car, E-Money turned to Peller and gifted him a 2025 Toyota Corolla.

While Peller was at E-Money’s office after calling for Carter Efe’s car to be smashed, the businessman stated that he enjoys supporting entertainers, which was why he decided to gift the streamer a car.

4. Funny Bone Gets Land Cruiser From E-Money

Nigerian actor and comedian Chibunna Stanley, popularly known as Funny Bone, is among the celebrities who have received car gifts from E-Money.

In 2025, the comedian made a post celebrating the Emmy Cargoes CEO for his generosity.

According to him, it was not the first time E-Money had gifted him a car. He revealed that he had previously received another vehicle from the businessman, although he did not disclose details.

However, Funny Bone received a Toyota Land Cruiser from the real estate mogul.

5. Okey Bakassi Gets Land Cruiser

Comedian and monarch Okechukwu Anthony Onyegbule, better known as Okey Bakassi, also received a car gift from the CEO of Five Star Music, E-Money.

While marking his birthday in 2023, E-Money gifted cars and cash to several individuals, including the comedian.

He shared the news online, stating that Okey Bakassi received a gold Toyota Land Cruiser from him.

6. Yaw Gets Land Cruiser Jeep From E-Money

Media personality and actor Steve Onu, popularly known as Yaw, was not left out when E-Money gifted cars during one of his birthday celebrations in 2013.

Just as Okey Bakassi received a gold jeep, Yaw was gifted a black Toyota Land Cruiser from the businessman.

