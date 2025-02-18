Comedian Funnybone has shared an appreciation post about the gift he got from billionaire E-Money on his birthday

The businessman recently marked his birthday and he extended his generosity to some people close to him

Fans were excited for the funny man as they reacted to his post and appreciated E-Money for the gift

Nigerian comedian, Chibunna Stanley, also known as Funnybone has penned an appreciation note to millionaire businessman, Emeka Okonkwo, better known as E-Money over what he did for him.

The businessman had marked his birthday and gave the comedian a jeep in commemoration of the ceremony.

In a post online, Funnybone shared the pictures of the jeep he got from E-Money.

According to him, he was speechless and lost for words over the kind gesture. Funnybone remarked that he was so grateful and felt blessed to be the recipient of the gift.

Funnybone shares more details about gift

In the post, Funnybone, who got married years ago, said that this was the second time that E-Money would be giving him a car gift.

He posed at different positions with the black jeep and wished E-Money a happy birthday.

The humour merchant also hailed the businessman in Igbo language in his post.

It has become habitual for E-Money to give out expensive gifts during his birthdays. In 2021, he gave out more than four cars to some of his relatives as he was marking his birthday. E-Money gave out Toyota jeeps and other brands of cars to them.

In 2023, E-Money and his elder brother, KCee gave Ojapiano boy a brand-new car in appreciation of his music.

Just like his brother, KCee also rewarded his band members with new cars this year as he was marking his birthday.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Funnybone's post

Reactions have trailed the post Funnybone made about E-Money. Here are some of the comments below:

@stannze reacted:

"Chai!!! E too enter. Congratulations Nwanne."

@uduakisong1 commented:

"I don see airport pick-up. Thank God o. Congratulations Chibbs."

@khosivee7 shared:

"Sir funnyboneofficial pls sir if you are no longer using your old car, dash me."

@ike_cubana shared:

"Congratulations brotherly, well deserved . So happy for you."

@iam_kcee stated:

"We love you so much funny, HBD to my lovely brother @iam_emoney1."

@iammcpashun said:

"Is a Machine! Congratulations and thanks Baba iam_emoney1."

@bdaoflagos commented:

"Ona consider ! Congratulations! God bless iam_emoney1."

@joynathan36 said:

"Congrats to you. And happiest birthday to the one and only boss, cheers to more great years."

E-Money reacts to police probe

Legit.ng had reported that E-Money had responded to the news that he was under police probe as a result of a N1.2bn debate he was having with a Lagos firm.

A media company had written that the businessman was under probe as a result of his dispute with another company, which involved N1.2bn.

In his response, he said the information was misleading and not totally true as he tried to explain what transpired/

