Veteran actor Abiodun Ayoyinka, famously known as Papa Ajasco, has finally broken his silence on viral rumours that he received a $25,000 cash gift and a new car

The much-loved entertainer shared the truth about the donations he got from fans, revealing the main reason he is still jumping commercial buses

Papa Ajasco also used the interview to address media personality Lucky Udu's claims of ingratitude, explaining his own side of the drama

Following a viral interview with Lucky Udu that sparked widespread public pity and generous donations, many Nigerians naturally assumed that the legendary Papa Ajasco, whose real name is Abiodun Ayoyinka, was finally living comfortably.

However, the veteran actor has firmly burst that bubble, revealing that he is still jumping commercial buses.

Papa Ajasco clarifies donation rumours, reveals he got N6 million in small amounts and still treks to get around town daily. Photo: abiodunayoyinka

Source: Instagram

The actor recently cleared the air while speaking with media personality Daddy Freeze.

He confirmed that the generous public contributions amounted to roughly six million naira in total, and that most of this money arrived in tiny increments from ordinary concerned citizens.

Papa Ajasco also denied rumours of receiving a new vehicle or a massive $25,000 cash gift.

The veteran explained that curious people actually came to his house looking for the rumoured vehicle at his house.

“I am still trekking and jumping the bus. I did not receive any car; some people came to my house to see the car, and I told them I didn’t see any car.”

Addressing claims by producer Wale Adenuga about him owning a Mercedes-Benz, the actor, now known as Bondu Alaska, clarified that he bought an old model years ago, which is already gone.

Responding to interviewer Lucky Udu’s allegations of gross ingratitude, the veteran maintained his innocence. He noted that he openly appreciated the young man for restoring his faded public visibility.

“After the interview, I appreciated my fans, and I appreciated Lucky Udu. It gave me a new life and a new beginning,” he said.

Ayoyinka added that his recent phone calls to Udu to reconnect simply went entirely unanswered.

Watch the full video of Papa Ajasco's interview with Daddy Freeze below:

Netizens react to Papa Ajasco's revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@techSis_Ak said:

"All the best. I really don't know how the film industry works. Is it that they don't normally make enough money in their prime to invest; or all the packaging is just for the camera. I honestly used to think that all of them had money."

@GoKreativity commented:

"This man should rest. At least he was getting paid. He lavished the whole money lol."

@Lydeaah wrote:

"This was what Kanayo was talking about, there should be a way for these actors to get their royalties from their movies or something. Just like how it is in the music industry."

@STORIES_Tales01 reacted:

"The worst thing that can happen to a man is misusing your opportunities. Man signed the wrong deal, not even sure he read what he signed. Smh."

Papa Ajasco introduces new name

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Papa Ajasco introduced a new identity for himself in a video, where he told fans to call him “Bondu Alaska” and thanked Nigerians for their support while promising not to disappoint them.

He also appreciated Lucky Udu and Liz Da Silva for standing by him and expressed gratitude for the love he received during the period.

Source: Legit.ng