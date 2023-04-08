Billionaire E-Money has fulfilled his promise of car gifts to veteran comedians Okey Bakassi and Yaw

The business mogul recently took to Instagram with a video showing the moment he presented the luxury rides to the two at his residence

The new car owners appeared super excited as they received their rides and many hailed E-Money for his kind gesture

Billionaire E-Money has scored more accolades from many in the online community after fulfilling promises made some weeks ago.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the serial entrepreneur announced that he finally kept to his word about gifting comedians, Okey Bakassi and Yaw, brand new cars.

E-Money gifts comedians Okey Bakassi, Yaw brand new luxury cars. Photo: @iam_emoney1

Source: Instagram

A video shared captured the moment the veteran entertainers received the keys to their latest automobiles during their visit to E-money’s residence.

"Came into town last night and earlier today i and my brother @iam_kcee presented the car gift promised them on my birthday to @okeybakassi and @yawnaija It pays to be good, happy new month. Happy good friday and happy Easter to you all. IT IS TOO LATE TO FAIL AMEN," the billionaire captioned his post.

Check out the video below:

Netizens hail E-Money

nedokonkwo said:

"Wao Remain Blessed brother .Your hands would never lack in Jesus name Amen."

funnyjafog said:

"Good man like emoney is rare."

chidimokeme said:

"Nwata Anayo Eze Talk And Do. Bless You."

itygirl said:

"God will continue to bless youyour generation will NEVER lack!!"

hytelphones said:

"Amuo nwoke yabulu nwoke❤️❤️❤️❤️ may your generation always find favour the way people constantly finds favour in you @iam_emoney1."

eliword2 said:

"I’m a Yoruba Man but I really love everything about Igbo people Very hardworking people with golden heart ❤️."

