A video showing the moment Peller and Carter Efe showed up at E-Money's residence has gone viral

The businessman who expressed disappointment in Carter Efe gifted him £5000 while gifting Peller a new car

This was after the streamers had collided with each other's cars in a viral video that sparked reactions

Popular businessman E-Money, whose real name is Emeka Okonkwo, gave Habeeb Hazmat, aka Peller, a brand new 2025 Toyota Corolla, and gifted Carter Efe £5,000 (N10 million) to repair his car.

This was after the two streamers stormed E-Money's residence on Sunday, February 22, to seek forgiveness following their actions in a viral video.

Peller and Carter Efe visit E-Money's residence to beg for forgiveness after damaging cars in viral video. Credit: peller089/iamemoney/carterefe

Legit.ng reported a video that was live-streamed, where the two streamers were seen smashing the windshields of each other’s cars with stones and inflicting damage on it.

The unexpected scene left many of their social media fans stunned as both men openly destroyed their vehicles during the altercation.

The incident happened just days after popular businessman E-Money reportedly gifted Carter a brand-new car, one of the vehicles that ended up being damaged in the clash.

E-Money condemns Peller, Carter Efe's actions

A video showed the moment the businessman expressed displeasure in Peller and Carter Efe's public display.

He revealed he gave Carter Efe a car to support him, adding that it was done out of place of love.

E-Money expresses displeasure over video of Peller and Carter Efe destroying thier cars. Credit: iamemoney

However, shortly after condemning the duo, a clip captured E-Money calling for a new car to be given to Peller on their way out. Another clip showed him handing £5000 to Carter Efe.

Reactions trail E-Money's gift to Peller, Carter Efe

While many applauded E-Money's generosity, others shared skepticism on authenticity, as they view it as clout chasing.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

ib__lifestyle commented:

"E money, May God almighty God bless u more I wish n had a thought of E-money giving Cater atleast 5m to repair his car, wen Cater n Peller came to apologize n he gave Peller a car gift too."

shoes_by_demokraft wrote:

"Can you imagine? But the whole thing is like a game with E-Money himself."

princess_starrrrrrrrrr said:

"This one na pure clout chasing and it looks planned."

aradem56 commented:

"Minus 70 for e money. He could have use the money for more betteecway than giving these nu!sance such gift. Pls firs should let us know how much does Emoney pay as tax."

Trust_Nobodyy said:

"Gave $5k to repair and gifted Peller Same toyota Corolla … Nawa o on top people wey destroy property .. This life get money."

motalem269 wrote:

"Election season. No reason am too much. Dem no born those 2 well make dem talk anything other than balabulu."

