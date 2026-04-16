Drama as Jarvis claps back at Carter Efe, critics over Maldives vacation

Jarvis addressed the backlash and ridicule trailing her partner, Peller, amid their vacation to the Maldives

Peller had remarked on the cost of the trip, revealing that it cost about N30 million, while advising that such a vacation is not for the civil servant class

Amid the backlash and heat trailing both parties, Legit.ng gathered reactions from social media users after Jarvis described the attack on them as jealousy

Popular streamer, Jarvis a.k.a Jadrolita, whose real name is Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, has finally responded to the online backlash trailing her recent luxury trip to the Maldives with her partner, Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja.

The couple had earlier shared loved-up moments from their vacation, showing off stunning ocean views, private resorts, and romantic experiences from the popular island destination.

Carter Efe’s jab sparks response as Jarvis addresses Maldives backlash. Credit: realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

Fans initially admired the content, describing it as “goals,” until Peller revealed how much the trip allegedly cost.

In a video that quickly went viral, Peller claimed the vacation cost about N30 million. He also mentioned a supposed $10,000 declaration requirement before gaining entry into the Maldives, adding that the experience was far beyond the reach of an average civil servant. That statement didn’t sit well with many Nigerians, who accused him of being insensitive and out of touch.

As if that were not enough drama, fellow streamer Oderhohwo Joseph Efe, a.k.a. Carter Efe, also weighed in, questioning why Peller chose to travel with Jarvis instead of taking his mother, considering her support during his difficult times.

Without wasting time, Jarvis responded with a clapback at critics and Carter Efe in particular, without directly mentioning his name.

Rather than a direct rant, she delivered her message through a mocking song, throwing subtle jabs at those questioning her lifestyle and her partners.

In the viral clip, Jarvis sang:

“Some people are jealous of me because I am a fine girl, I am in the Maldives, I am with my baby, I am enjoying and they are suffering.”

Drama as Jarvis claps back at Carter Efe, critics over Maldives vacation. Credit: realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

Jarvis is under criticism over Maldives trip comment

Jarvis' response immediately sparked mixed reactions from fans and critics alike. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

kemzytheshopper wrote:

"Sha no leave the boy cus I don’t think he will overcome this one 😂"

mr_ododo opined:

"I Dey pity for Peller 😂"

iamyoungdavid pleaded:

"Abeg make una dey mention the some people with una full chest .. No dey count me join."

viiince_kg stated:

"Shaa quick finish dealing with the boy make him fit heal fast abeg! 🙏 😂😂😂😂"

opex233 noted:

"Be like say Carter never see ham."

Watch Jarvis' video below:

Jarvis talks down on Peller's car gift

Legit.ng reported that Jarvis opened up about the car gift from her boyfriend, Peller, and it turns out the gift didn’t pan out as expected. According to her, just a few days after receiving the car, she was involved in an accident and spent over one million naira to fix it.

She also revealed how she changed the car’s colour without informing Peller, and because of all the stress and expenses, she now sees the car more as a “liability” than a gift.

Source: Legit.ng