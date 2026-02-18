E-Money has officially unveiled over 30 luxury vehicles slated for distribution, marking his biggest birthday giveaway to date

The business mogul clarified that the beneficiaries will include a mix of dedicated staff, loyal friends, and family members

While car gifts are a staple of E-Money’s birthday, the sheer volume of this year's fleet has left netizens questioning who the lucky recipients will be

Nigerian businessman and socialite E-Money has once again shown his flair for grand gestures ahead of his birthday.

The billionaire entrepreneur recently unveiled more than 30 cars he plans to give out to his staff, friends, and family as part of his yearly birthday tradition.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, a long convoy of branded vehicles could be seen moving along the road leading to his mansion, creating a spectacle that quickly caught attention online.

In his caption, E-Money hinted that this year’s celebration would surpass previous ones.

According to him, he has made it a tradition to reward people who have contributed to his success with cars and cash gifts.

“This year, we are doing it bigger and better. As you all know, every year, I always give out cars and cash gifts to my people that have been a huge part of my growth and success. This year, I’ve over 30+ cars to give out, and I will be giving them out to my staff, friends and family as the spirit wills. It’s about to be…”

Though he did not reveal the specific models or the names of the beneficiaries, the sight of the vehicles alone was enough to set tongues wagging.

Reactions trail E-money's birthday giveaway

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@ royal_wardrobe_001 stated:

"May God almighty open doors for u sir and may you be filled with internal joy in Jesus name Amen"

@chinnyg46 noted:

"One of these cars na my children's answered prayers for school run. Mana congratulations in advance to the winners and happy birthday!"

@glitz_farms wrote:

"Let me go and stand close to my sienna there by morning. make I quick wake up bath nai be the koko"

@meldycrunchyandevents noted:

"This is massive o Chai who are the lucky winners? Your class and choices of things needs to be studied. You don’t do the regular at all @iam_emoney1"

