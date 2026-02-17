Prophet Abel Boma has shared a vision he saw about Obi Cubana's political future in an old video

The businessman who was tipped to be the governor of Anambra state was warned against joining the APC, among other political parties

The prophet also shared the only political party God said Obi Cubana could join, sparking reactions online

Prophet Abel Boma has sparked conversation on social media about Obi Cubana's political future after he reshared an old prophecy about the businessman.

According to the old prophecy, Cubana, who has been at the centre of political debate over his support for City Boy Movement, a pro-Tinubu and All Progressives Congress (APC) support group, had been ordained to be a governor in Anambra state.

Prophet Abel Boma reshares old vision warning Obi Cubana against joing APC. Credit: obicubana

Source: Instagram

Obi Cubana warned against joining APC, others

Prophet Boma claimed that God has given Obi Cubana the power to change Anambra.

He, however, warned him against joining the APC, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

According to the cleric, God said the businessman can join the Labour Party (LP) or create his own political party.

"Chiefpriest tell Obi Cubana to be the governor of Anambra state , he has the power to change that state condition and make it more better. He has more investor to bring from abroad. Tell him God has appointed him right from the day he was small. God has given him the power to become the governor of Anambra state. He shouldn't join APGA, PDP, or APC, God said he should join Labout Party or raise his own political party, that will be an empire for discipline for the South East, if not what you be gaining when people are suffering," he said in the video.

Prophet Abel Boma says God told him Obi Cubana can only join Labour Party or create own political party. Credit: obicubana

Source: Instagram

According to Prophet Abel Boma, the vision was first shared on June 30, 2024.

The video of Prophet Abel Boma warning Obi Cubana against joining APC is below:

Reactions to prophecy about Obi Cubana

The old vision has sparked reactions, with many taunting the businessman and the City Boy Movement. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

nwanyisu commented:

"He has entered 1 chance (APC)."

austinoffodile wrote:

"Akuko....... Oga leave God out of this, this is what your mind is telling you, God has given us the earth to dominate and so all of has been given the power to rule the earth. Stay one place. Na ur prediction be this not God's."

ms_calm_tsunami commented:

"City boy don scatter this prophecy abeg."

patakin2003 commented:

"Those of you saying "oga why you no talk quick..hmm this prophecy don come up since 2024 June 12 ooo..But city boy don decide em own part."

ekperefrank commented:

"@obi_cubana this is what I was expecting. You are wasting your time credibility, integrity , structure and followers you built all your life that is worth a lot to product that knows is a bad market. Think twice. I won’t waste my credibility and integrity for any man."

Obi Cubana shares experience

Legit.ng also reported that Obi Cubana shared a video about how the past few days had been for him.

On Saturday, January 24, he posted a video showing him on a phone call. According to the businessman, his phone had been buzzing nonstop throughout the week.

"Phone buzzing non-stop!! What a week," he wrote in the caption of the video he shared on his Instagram.

Source: Legit.ng