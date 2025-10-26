50-year-old billionaire, Obi Cubana, stated that he plans to retire completely in 10 years

The businessman revealed his goal to travel the world and focus on giving his wife the best life possible

Obi Cubana stated his current hustle is all about building a legacy and securing his kids’ future

Popular businessman and nightlife mogul, Obi Iyiegbu, widely known as Obi Cubana, has revealed that he plans to retire from active business life at 60.

The 50-year-old said he looks forward to a stage in his life where he can finally slow down, travel the world, and enjoy life with his wife.

In a recent interview, the Cubana Group founder shared that his retirement plan is not just about resting, but also about celebrating life after years of hard work.

He said,

“I’ll retire in the next 10 years, when I’m 60. I’ll travel the world and give my wife the best that life has to offer. The idea is for these kids to become independent and live their own lives. No more work."

Cubana said his drive to work tirelessly is rooted in a desire to create long-term wealth and systems that run without his daily involvement.

He explained that every project, meeting, and trip he undertakes is strategic, not random.

He added,

“One day, this body will get weak. So that’s why it’s important to position things that will work for you in the next 10 years. If you see me in a jet, at a meeting, or at an event, it’s all part of the plan."

Obi Cubana said he’s intentional about ensuring his children are financially independent and self-driven before his retirement.

While many Nigerians look up to him as a model of success, Cubana’s message also doubles as a wake-up call for entrepreneurs to plan their lives beyond the daily hustle.

