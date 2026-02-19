Pastor Funke Adejumo has reacted to the criticism trailing clerics who are rich and flaunt their luxurious lifestyles

The cleric was preaching at a programme organised by Pastor Jerry Eze of Streams of Joy International

Her remarks attracted strong reactions from fans, who shared their views on what she said

Nigerian female cleric, Revered Funke Adejumo, has faced backlash from some fans over what she said during a programme at Pastor Jerry Eze’s conference.

In a video making the rounds, the cleric addressed critics of rich pastors and how they drag them online. Over the years, clerics have been criticised for using flashy cars and living luxurious lifestyles.

Fans react to what Revered Funke Adejumo said about critics of clerics. Photo credit@ffadejumo

Source: Instagram

Reacting, the female cleric asked if people think pastors live off offerings alone. She noted that clerics are among the greatest givers, if critics care to know.

She stated that she built a home for lepers and has carried out many other good deeds that people are unaware of. She also cited Pastor Jerry Eze’s generosity, saying he has empowered many people over the years.

Pastor Funke Adejumo blasts critics

Blasting critics of clerics, Adejumo said those “sniffing their noses” in mockery would soon have their noses blocked.

Pastor Funke Adejumo sends warning to Christians over crticism. Photo credit@ffadejumo

Source: Instagram

She described the act as nonsense and added that pastors preach to save people from hell. She said if critics prefer, they can go to hell and choose not to be born again.

Rev Adejumo warned Christians not to join those speaking ill of clerics. She questioned whether Muslims publicly drag their clerics and cautioned believers against mocking men of God if they want to continue counting their blessings.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Fans share take about Revered Funke Adejumo

Reactions have trailed what the cleric told the congregation while preaching. Fans were divided over her utterance. Some blasted her and questioned why she was lashing out at people. They noted that clerics often tell church members that their reward is in heaven.

However, others argued that clerics also deserve to live good lives, as the work they do is not easy. Here are the comments below:

@estherijewere reacted:

"Noses are blocked. Mama preach abeg. God bless our pastors."

@hollercj stated:

"I completely agree with her. They didn't force anyone to shut their brains down and follow them. "

@obaksolo said:

"You heard it directly from The Woman of God that If you don’t wan to be born again then go to hell."

@akorem_ shared:

"They say he is pursuing YouTube money. . My dear, buy camera, buy data, go online everyday and make your own YouTube money."

Pastor Jerry Eze replies critics

Legit.ng had reported that Pastor Jerry Eze was not happy with the kind of reactions he got after sharing videos from his UK prayer conference.

The clergy was in the UK in 2024, where he conducted a massive prayer conference. A little girl stood up from her wheelchair during the program.

During his NSPPD morning prayer, he gave his critics a knock and warned his followers about certain things.

Source: Legit.ng