Pastor Jerry Eze has broken his silence following the recent attack on a church in Kwara state

The Nigerian cleric, known for his online prayer platform, mentioned those whom God should judge in a viral tweet

His prayer has, however, triggered mixed reactions on social media, with many criticizing him

Pastor Jerry Eze of Streams of Joy International has also joined Nigerians in reacting to the series of attacks in the country by dropping a powerful prayer.

On Wednesday, November 19, Pastor Jerry, in a tweet via his X handle, spoke out against 'banditry and terrorism,' saying, "Enough is enough."

Pastor Jerry Eze calls for divine intervention in Nigeria. Credit: jerryeze

Source: Instagram

The cleric, known for his online prayer platform, called on God not to spare the enemies of Nigeria and their sponsors.

In his words, "About time, GOD OF JUDGEMENT, SPARE NO ENEMY OF NIGERIA AND THEIR SPONSORS IN JESUS' NAME. Enough is enough of this banditry, terrorism, and wickedness. FIRE."

Pastor Jerry Eze's tweet is below:

Pastor Jerry Eze's prayer comes after the recent attack on a Christ Apostolic Church in Kwara state, which has also ignited outrage from many Nigerians, including actress Funke Akindele.

Pastor Jerry Eze’s prayer for Nigeria triggers reactions. Credit: jerryeze

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jerry Eze's wife trended across social media platforms in the country after her fiery guest appearance at Nathaniel Bassey’s-led Hallelujah Challenge.

A viral video captured Pastor Eno delivering an intense prayer session, with worshippers shouting as they joined her during the midnight prayer.

Reactions followed Pastor Jerry Eze's prayer

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments as some netizens fired at Jerry Eze over his prayer. Read the comments below:

stanogbo97 reacted:

"The response may sound harsh, but it captures a frustration many have: too many influential voices hide behind prayer while refusing to confront those in power. Nigeria is at a point where silence feels like complicity, and people are done being polite."

Kingprince006 reacted:

"Oga this is the time for action and not God this and that..."

Victor_blaq1 reacted:

"You guys have been calling God for years and he hasn’t done anything, you know the shocking part? He won’t do anything because he has already done everything by giving us hands and legs and sense to decide and make drastic decisions yet we Dey watch make all this Dey happen."

RexUchendu commented:

"We should leave God out of this abeg. We did not elect God as our Commander In Chief."

Nwafresh wrote:

The wealth you have today is as a result of Christians in Nigeria coming to your live Stream. It's time for you to march into the streets and tell the world that you don't take anything concerning the silence of the word of God lightly. It must not end with just a tweet

Morris Chukwuebuka said:

"With all due respect man of God,i think we have prayed a lot in this country ever since i was born I have been seeing people pray and I too have prayed about most of these things and i think it is not what prayers can do,you have a lot of followers,you are a Brigadier General."

