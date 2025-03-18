Pastor Jerry Eze has showed what he and his wife did to mark their wedding anniversary on Monday, March 17th, 2025

The clergy had shared pictures and celebrated his better half as their wedding clocked 18 years

They both donated some items to over 100 people, and he shared the video of when the gifts were being presented

Pastor Jerry Uchechukwu Eze, the convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD) and his wife, Eno Jerry, have put smiles on the faces of some people as they marked their wedding anniversary.

Legit.ng had reported that the clergy celebrated his wife on social media to mark their wedding anniversary.

In a video shared by the clergy, he said that they planned to do something small for some people on their anniversary, however, their daughters and sons also decided to partner with them by buying more tricycles for them.

He appreciated those who donated tricycles to the ones they had already bought.

Pastor Jerry shares video

The clergy also shared a video of the recipients of the tricycles. His wife, Eno was presenting the gifts to each person, who benefitted from the donation.

The tricycles also known as Keke Napep were parked behind his wife, while she was giving out the documents.

According to Jerry Eze, seeing the smiles on the faces of the recipients was what he lives for.

Recall that in 2023, Pastor Eze built 18 houses for widows when he was marking his 42nd birthday.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Jerry Eze's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video shared by the clergy. Here are comments below:

@calliemajik_ reacted:

"Make we tag Daddy Ekureku Freeze."

@therealsoltune commented:

"Only those who’s hearts are saturated with the true love of Christ and the fruits of the spirit in Totality can do this without thinking twice. God bless your kind heart pastor sir."

@governor_mose shared:

""This is massive, God bless you both. Go and price on Keke then come back to comment."

@victoriainyama reacted:

"Being Christlike, butterfly Effect of Love. God bless you both. Ohhh, thank you so much for this sir, God bless you both more."

@jaemskincare said:

"God bless you Papa and Mama, indeed there will be Joy on your account."

@gentlebreezemimi commented:

"Aww, kaii pastor Jerry God continue to bless you.may d oil on ur head and pocket nv goes dry ."

@adeola.moses shared:

"Oh my goodness! May God’s blessings continue to be upon you both In Jesus Christ Almighty Name. Thank you so much for doing this."

@helenubak wrote:

"A classical case of practical Christianity. God bless you PJ nwam and Mama Eno. Happy wedding anniversary. God bless and keep you for us. We love and appreciate you."

Pastor Jerry Eze replies critics

Legit.ng had reported that Pastor Jerry Eze was not happy with the kind of reactions he got after sharing videos from his UK prayer conference.

The clergy was in the UK in 2024, where he conducted a massive prayer conference. A little girl stood up from her wheelchair during the program.

During his NSPPD morning prayer, he gave his critics a knock and warned his followers about certain things.

