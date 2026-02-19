A video showing the kind of car Pastor Kumuyi uses has surfaced online, as fans question his teachings about wealth

In the clip, the cleric’s car appeared brand new as it was being fuelled before he headed to church for service

The video generated a series of reactions, with fans sharing their views on the cleric’s teachings

Fans criticised Pastor Kumuyi, founder of Deeper Life Ministry, over the kind of car he is using.

The cleric, who stated a few months ago that he cannot travel without his wife, was seen in his plush car heading to church for service.

He was spotted using a black 2025 Lexus LX 600 F Sport. At some point, the SUV stopped at a filling station to refuel before continuing to church.

An aerial view of his ultra-modern church auditorium was also shown in the video, with many admiring the state-of-the-art facility.

Fans react to Pastor Kumuyi’s car

Some fans said they were surprised after watching the video. They referenced the church’s teachings and argued that he was not expected to use such a car.

According to them, the cleric had previously spoken against certain modern trends and discouraged members from embracing them. A few others claimed that older members of the church had suffered because of some of the early teachings of the ministry.

They added that some clerics often tell members that their reward is in heaven while they enjoy comfort on earth.

However, others argued that there is nothing wrong with the kind of car he is using and asked whether critics expect him to ride a donkey instead.

Reactions over Pastor Kumuyi's choice of car

Reactions have trailed the video of the kind of car the cleric is using, compared to the teachings he preaches. Here are the comments below:

@rarelyseen606 shared:

"Our reward is in heaven."

@prince__emmy1 stated:

"No radio or TV because they will know the truth. But phone done come out Them done wash a lot them brains to know the truth. Game over for some."

@blessed_457889 commented:

"But he say tech na devil work."

@seniormancafe reacted:

"Dem go tell u say ur wealth dey for heaven(ur planes,cars and houses) while their own dey for earth, if u dey sick dem go lay hands on u, give u water and Goya oil but if dem dey sick dem go visit the best hospitals for Awa. Crazy world we living in."

@ shanpj2 commented:

"sote then Radio be out television my parents ehn then to wear trouser till now my snr sister no open ear."

@princendubuisidavid said:

"The more look the less you see."

@toyeseee shared:

"Earnestly contend for the faith!."

Pastor Kumuyi modifies another Deeper Life law

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, had clarified that some of the church’s long-standing rules on marriage are not biblical but administrative guidelines.

Specifically, Kumuyi announced that the law banning a lady from visiting a man she intends to marry has been nullified.

