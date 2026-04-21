The founder of Omega Power Ministry, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, has promised to fully sponsor a mass wedding and pay the bride price for couples who are currently living together

The generous clergyman explained that the fully funded wedding targets men and women who already have children but could not complete their proper marital rites due to financial challenges

The pastor explained how he plans to finance the white weddings and traditional rites, with a specific number of couples selected from every branch of the church

Many Nigerian couples often delay traditional marital rites for years due to the heavy financial burden.

However, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere is stepping in to completely fund the bride price and white weddings for several eligible couples.

Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere announces a mass wedding as he promises to pay the bride price for poor couples living together. Photo: papa.opm

Source: Instagram

The founder of Omega Power Ministry shared the good news on his official social media pages, including Facebook, X and Instagram on Tuesday, 21 April. He revealed that the church is now preparing for another mass wedding.

The clergyman explained that the initiative specifically targets long-term partners who already live together and share children.

To qualify for this massive financial support, interested partners must meet the selection conditions that have been firmly set out by the church's leadership.

Every branch of the church has been strictly instructed to select and recommend exactly five of such couples.

According to the announcement, the OPM headquarters will then take over the entire process to ensure the complete payment of the bride price and a proper white wedding ceremony.

The Apostle also confirmed the main source of funding for the project, proudly stating that the entire financial burden for the ceremonies will be completely covered using the monetary contributions regularly made by church members.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Nigerians praise Apostle Chibuzor

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many social media users flooded the comment section to thank the clergyman for his kind heart and massive support for poor families.

Jane Chibuzor:

"Weldone sir,u are doing what no man or pastor can do and God will continue to elevate you in Jesus name amen"

Emmaniba Granville-Bolaji:

"That's my world class papa,the pacesetter in human capacity development."

Patience Nubari Nordee:

"The Apostle with a large heart keep impacting our generation, God bless your good work s"

Gold Àngel:

"God bless you sir,you have been doing it before, massively touching people's life one way or the other."

Victor Aloysius Ukoyen:

"That's good one, most men really want to do the right and proper marriage rites of their wife but have not been able to meet up . If they can't when dey have no kids , wat do u think will happen wen they now have about 2 to 4 kids, I welcome ur ability sir for securing a spot in the book of live for men who would have been guilty of theft on the Last day. Becos if person no give u pikin for marriage, and u are in marriage at ur selfish will, just know u are a thief,"

Excited Nigerians shower praises on Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere as he offers to finance weddings for cohabiting couples nationwide. Photo: papa.opm

Source: Instagram

OPM halts Apostle Chibuzor's autistic daughter's wedding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Omega Power Ministry suspended the planned wedding of Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere's adopted autistic daughter, Chiemeka Chibuzor, after a massive public outcry.

The church faced heavy criticism online as people argued that the vulnerable young lady might not be able to give proper consent for the marriage.

Despite over a thousand men applying to marry her for the promised lifetime financial support and free house, the Apostle officially cancelled the arrangement pending a new directive.

Source: Legit.ng