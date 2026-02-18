Ehi Ogbebor has had a lady identified as Ada Maryann arrested over her remarks about the interior decorator

The lady had shared a video alleging that Ogbebor was diabolical and used such means to forcefully take men

Many people supported Ogbebor’s decision, sharing their views about the lady and her video

Interior decorator Ehi Ogbebor has shared the action she took against a lady who made allegations about her.

A woman identified as Ada Maryann had alleged that the businesswoman was involved in diabolical acts and could not keep a man more than her.

Source: Instagram

She also claimed that Ogbebor forcefully took her lover, making several other accusations against her.

In a post on her Instagram page, Ehi Ogbebor stated that Ada spent one week behind bars and expressed hope that she had learned her lesson. She noted that social media has become a toxic space where strangers believe they can say anything and get away with it.

The businesswoman added that such individuals often forget the damage their words cause to those involved. According to her, although she has forgiven Ada for her remarks, people should be mindful of the new cyberbullying law, which allows offenders to be punished for their statements online.

Ehi Ogbebor shares Ada’s apology video

In the same post, Ogbebor shared an apology video made by Ada, in which she took responsibility for her actions and comments.

Source: Instagram

Ada explained that her remarks were driven by mixed emotions and offered an apology to the entrepreneur. She also clarified that Ogbebor had nothing to do with her ex-lover and asked Shakirat, the twin sister of Ogbebor’s partner, to take down the post she made about the video.

Recall that Ehi Ogbebor's lover's twin, Shakirat had alleged that the two have parted ways. She allegedly shared the reason foe their the breakdown of relationship with her fans.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Ehi Ogbebor's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@geomara_ij reacted:

"The problem here is that you guys will still end up forgiving them, that’s what gives others the courage to do the same…. Charge them to court fast make them go explain to the judge."

@studiogenius__ shared:

"Once they have pink hair and a camera, they want to trend."

@tolailori stated:

"But why would you wake up one day and decide to ruin someone's reputation? This is unacceptable tbh!"

@dabotalawson said:

"Just imagine that this is the same girl who once told anyone who cared to listen that you were her role model and mentor. The same girl who begged your brother to introduce her to you. The same girl who spoke about wishing she looked like you. How do people go from being die-hard admirers to becoming trolls."

@mar_an_atha wrote:

"They are only warriors behind their keypad, I love this."

