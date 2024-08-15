Pastor Jerry Eze has finally replied critics of his UK prayer conference after they didn't believe the miracle that happened there was real

The clergy had visited the UK and had a powerful prayer conference where a little girl stood up from her wheelchair

While conducting his NSPPD morning prayer, he gave his critics a knock and warned his followers about certain things

Stream of Joy International founder, Pastor Jerry Eze, has finally reacted to the criticism trailing his London miracle during his prayer conference.

Legit.ng had reported that the clergy was in Twickenham Stadium, UK, a few days ago for his Streams of Joy International's “New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration” (NSPPD) conference and a little girl stood up from her wheelchair.

Reacting to the criticism that followed after the video of the miracle went viral, the clergyman gave his members some instructions while conducting the early morning NSPPD.

According to him, he does not have time to reply anybody because he is very busy doing more important things for God.

Pastor Jerry Eze plays video

During the prayer session, Pastor Jerry Eze played the video of the prayer conference where the parents of the girl who was healed spoke.

His words:

“Listen, you will never see this man here ever reply anybody. I don't have that time. There are more important things to do for God. See arranged miracle, look at what the parent said."

Recall that Daddy Freeze was one of the people, who slammed the clergy over the miracle.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to Pastor Jerry's response

Reactions have trailed the response Pastor Jerry gave his critics. Here are some of the comments below:

Mercy Chinwo performs at Pastor Jerry's conference

Legit.ng that the singer shared videos from her ministration at the NSPPD UK conference.

Chinwo was one of the two gospel singers who ministered to the believers at the event, which took place at Twickenham Stadium, UK.

Videos of Mercy Chinwo's live ministration was seen and fans started talking about her voice, while others couldn't help but applaud her.

