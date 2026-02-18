Omah Lay has shared a video that made fans worry about his state of mind, with many offering prayers for him

The music star was seen recording himself while doing something very personal that many could not believe

Fans shared their observations and suggested that all may not be well with him while they called for help

Nigerian singer Omah Stanley Didia, better known as Omah Lay, has caused a buzz online over what he was seen doing in one of his recent videos.

The music star, who was featured on a song by Afrobeats singer Davido, was seen cutting his hair. He appeared from nowhere and stood under a tree as he removed his shirt. Looking directly at a mirror, he brought out a clipper.

Omah Lay’s worrisome video trends as fans share their take. Photo credit@omaylay

Source: Instagram

Omah Lay was seen staring in a particular direction before using the clipper to shave his hair from the front to the back. He continued cutting it until the video ended.

Fans react to Omah Lay’s video

Reactions have trailed the post made by the singer, as many shared their views. Some claimed that people should observe his lips, alleging that he smokes heavily and suggesting he uses hard substances.

Omah Lay’s fans pray for him over new video. Photo credit@omahlay

Source: Instagram

Others warned that substance use is harmful and advised fans not to engage in such vices.

A few people also suggested that what Omah Lay is experiencing could be the cost of fame. According to them, many people wish to become celebrities, but behind the scenes, they may be silently battling personal struggles.

Some noted that it appeared he was abroad, suggesting that he could access better support there compared to Nigeria.

Here is Omah Lay's Instagram video below:

Fans react to Omah Lay's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the music star. Many shared their observation about the singer. Here are comments below:

@MCARIZONA5 reacted:

"Look at those lips, man is smoking heavily. The work of ICE."

@eddyunlimited stated:

"Please guys stop smoking substance, just look at what Omah lay is going through."

@Fillipo_Saga said:

"This is the cost of fame celebs never tell you about While you wish to be like them, they silently wish to be like you, but with money."

@beefytboy wrote:

"It could be dandruff, that thing can drive someone crazy. Omah lay will be fine. He looks like he is abroad where he can get all the help he needs. We in Nigeria are already dealing with alot. I love his music, if he needs help, he should get help."

@thats_imole shared:

"Eiiiiiiiiii I talk am say all those songs way e dey drop nor be clear eye so this boy don later Kolo."

Omah Lay's alleged friend calls him out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Omah Lay was called out by a man claiming to be his childhood friend, who says the artist owes him N12,000.

The man alleged that Omah Lay encouraged him to invest in the MMM Ponzi scheme in 2014, which later crashed. He claimed he hasn’t been repaid since then. The callout sparked mixed reactions online, but the singer remained silent on the matter.

Source: Legit.ng