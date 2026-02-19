Nigerian music star Davido shared a touching message from an Indian man who worked as a butler at a hotel where he stayed about a year ago

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has shared an emotional message he received from an Indian man he met during a past trip.

The man, identified as Govind Kadak, worked as a butler at a hotel where Davido stayed in India about a year ago.

According to the screenshot of the DM Davido shared, he reached out to the singer to express how their encounter had transformed his life.

Govind Kadak explained that since meeting Davido, everything in his life had taken a positive turn.

He said he was about to buy a new car, describing it as a major milestone that came after their meeting.

He expressed gratitude to the singer, prayed for his happiness, and wished blessings upon Davido and his family, even saying they should receive joy that would have been his own share.

Govind Kadak wrote:

"Hello Sir Davido,

With your blessings, I am going to buy a new car. It has been almost 1.4 years since I met you in the hotel. From the day we met, my whole life has changed, and everything has become good.

Sir, you are a very good person. I love you, sir. May God give you lots of happiness, and may you and your family receive even the happiness that belongs to my share as well."

Davido reposted the heartfelt message on his Instagram story along with a photo they took together during the trip.

In his reaction, the singer recalled meeting Govind in India and described him as a very loyal butler during their stay at the hotel.

The Afrobeat superstar added that moments like these show how one never knows when God is using them to impact another person’s life.

Davido wrote:

"Wow met this dude in India last year and posted him on my IG snap was a very loyal butler of mine at the hotel we stayed in ... you never know when God is using you"

The exchange has drawn attention as an example of a meeting that leaves lasting effects in one's life or destiny.

Check out Davido's post below:

How netizens reacted to Davido's post

Fans were largely moved and proud, with many describing Davido as a rare blessing to people around the world.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@glitzlingerie said:

"Davido is a man after God's heart....h8 him or lobe him,you cant deny that he is a blessing to many."

@chidera_idiagbo commented:

"Davido already said it you can't be with him and remain a common person ❤️❤️❤️."

@mr.accidentfree wrote:

"Person wey even him own Gate Man blow ? Abi una no see the Chef 👨‍🍳 guy wey em invite last week, wey don buy car yesterday ?? Lol 😂 . David is an absolute blessing to humanity. Take it or leave it."

@greatzbeauty_ltd reacted:

"Awww ❤️ My favorite Blessing the World with his kindness ❤️."

@princess_starrrrrrrrrr said:

"Davido na the real definition of Destiny helper ❤️."

@iamtherealallegedly commented:

"Imagine Indian guy appreciating him❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️The guy is really grateful and now watch more and more open doors for him..Godbless 001."

Davido flies TikTok chef and mum to Lagos

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Davido showed a grand act of generosity when he flew popular TikTok chef Jaskaro and his mother all the way from Delta State to Lagos for a special dinner experience.

The singer sponsored their trip in style so the young chef could personally cook a variety of meals for them. The visit turned into a memory neither the chef nor his family will forget in a hurry.

Davido surprised Jaskaro's mother with a ₦10 million cash gift packaged inside a Bagco sack. The emotional moment went viral, with fans praising the music star widely for his generosity and commitment to uplifting others.

