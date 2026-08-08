An old video of Ivy Ifeoma, wife of Rudeboy Paul Okoye, resurfaced as a family feud involving the Psquare twins went public

Ifeoma had spoken candidly about why marrying a rich man should never be a woman's primary goal

The video drew fresh attention after Peter Okoye publicly accused Paul and their brother Jude of mismanaging the Psquare music catalogue

An old clip of Ivy Ifeoma, wife of Nigerian singer Paul Okoye — widely known as Rudeboy — has been making the rounds online, and the timing could not have been more pointed.

The video resurfaced shortly after Peter Okoye, Paul's twin brother and the other half of iconic duo Psquare, went public with a series of serious accusations.

Peter alleged that Paul and their elder brother Jude, who also served as their manager, mismanaged the Psquare music catalogue and mistreated his family.

An old video of Ivy Ifeoma resurfaces as a family feud involving the Psquare twins went public. Photos: Ivy Ifeoma.

Source: Instagram

As the controversy spread across social media, netizens began circulating Ifeoma's old clip in direct reference to the ongoing drama, using her own words to frame commentary on the situation.

Ifeoma's Take on Marrying Rich

In the video, Ifeoma spoke with conviction about financial independence, pushing back against the notion that landing a wealthy husband should be any woman's end goal.

She also addressed speculation that her marriage to Paul was motivated by his fame and fortune, as well as the couple's age difference, by stating plainly that she had already built her own wealth before the two ever crossed paths.

She stated:

"This is my take on the idea of marrying a rich man, and before you come for me, know that I was a millionaire before I met this man. Marrying a rich man should not be anybody's primary goal. Why would you even want to have a primary goal of marrying someone because they are rich? At the end of the day, it is their money, not your money."

Ifeoma did not dismiss the advantages of marrying into wealth entirely, however. She framed it as a welcome bonus rather than a foundation.

"Don't get me wrong, marrying rich is a very good add-on because it can open doors of opportunities for you. But what I will tell you to do as a woman is to get rich," she added.

She stressed that personal financial stability offers far more lasting security than depending on a partner's resources.

She also pointed out that wealthy, successful individuals tend to be drawn to partners who share their drive and work ethic, making self-improvement a more worthwhile pursuit than wealth-hunting.

Watch video of Ivy Ifeoma talking about marrying a rich man here:

Reactions trail Paul Okoye's wife Ivy's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@jane_janeee__ stated:

"The man is a stingy man. Chioma will never come out and speak like this . We all see how David spends on her . You didn't marry someone 20 years older than you to still be an independent woman."

@Lu_tnd noted:

"I don't get it. wishing for other families to break up isn't going to make your life better. It just makes you look bitter. Stay out of people's relationships"

@dcaking01 shared:

"Men don't want "I just got myself the iPhone 17" type girls, neither do they want the "baby can you get me the iPhone 17" type girls. "Babe I've got 50% of the money for my iPhone, can you help me cover the other 50%" that's the type men want. Know this and know peace"

Ifeoma speaks why marrying a rich man should never be a woman's primary goal. Photos: Ivy Ifeoma.

Source: Instagram

Paul Okoye’s kids share heartwarming Christmas

Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul Okoye shared moments of how he spent his Christmas celebration.

In a trending video online, Rudeboy’s children with his first wife, Anita Okoye, stopped by at his place.

Fans couldn’t help but admire how the kids bonded with their little sister from the musician’s second wife, Ify Ivy.

Source: Legit.ng