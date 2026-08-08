A WAEC candidate identified as @Nelsonbolon shared his English Language result online, expressing disbelief at what he found

The candidate said he was confident about what he wrote in the exam and could not reconcile his performance with the grade he received

He called on authorities to review results from private schools and hold wrong markers accountable

A WAEC candidate has taken to X to voice his shock after receiving a grade in English Language that he says does not reflect his performance in the examination hall.

The candidate, identified on X as @Nelsonbolon shared his reaction online after checking his West African Examinations Council results and discovering he had been awarded a D7 in English Language.

WAEC 2026 candidate reacts to his grade in English language. Photo credit: MoMo Productions/ Getty Images. Depicted boy has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Candidate Questions His WAEC English Result

In his post, Nelsonbolon expressed strong conviction that his paper deserved far better, saying he was certain about what he had written during the WAEC 2026.

The grade he received felt impossible to him given how prepared and confident he had been going into the test.

Beyond his personal result, the candidate widened the conversation to include other students in similar situations.

He noted that the problem appeared to be widespread among private school candidates specifically, suggesting the issue was not isolated to his own script.

He called on the relevant authorities to carry out a thorough review of private school results and to prosecute any markers found to have graded papers incorrectly.

WAEC Result Controversy

Nelsonbolon's frustration centred on the gap between personal certainty about one's performance and the official outcome that appears on the result slip.

His call for investigation in the marking process reflected the feeling that something may have allegedly gone wrong for some candidates.

See the post below:

WAEC 2026 result of eyelash technician trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an eyelash technician known on X as @Hellomissbetty shared her WAEC result online, and the post quickly gained traction.

Her result showed she passed all nine subjects, earning an A1 in Civic Education and a B2 in both Chemistry and Health Education.

Source: Legit.ng