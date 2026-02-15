Isaac Fayose characterized Sophia Momodu as one of the most difficult "baby mothers" a man could encounter

The ongoing custody dispute between Afrobeats star Davido and his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has taken a new turn after businessman Isaac Fayose publicly weighed in.

Isaac, who is the younger brother of former Ekiti State governor Ayo Fayose, did not mince words as he criticised Sophia over the legal dispute involving their daughter, Imade.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, he described the fashion entrepreneur as one of the most toxic baby mothers any man could have.

Isaac Fayose characterized Sophia Momodu as one of the most difficult "baby mothers" a man could encounter. Photos: Isaac Fayose/Davido/Sophia Momodu.

Source: Instagram

The businessman accused Sophia of taking the matter too far by allegedly referencing Davido’s late son during the legal battle. He described the move as heartless and unnecessary.

According to him, there are fathers who abandon their children, yet Davido has consistently provided for Imade. He argued that the singer’s efforts should be appreciated rather than turned into a legal fight.

In the video, Isaac said:

“How can you go to court and use Davido’s late son against him? You are wicked. Some fathers don’t even care about their children, yet Davido gives Imade everything.”

He went further to claim that the singer was lucky not to have married Sophia, adding that the relationship could have destroyed his life and career.

Isaac urged the Adeleke family to step back from the situation.

According to him, they should allow Sophia to keep the child for now, expressing confidence that Imade would eventually return to her father when she grows older.

He also took a swipe at Sophia’s personal life, suggesting that her attitude might be the reason she had not settled down with any man.

Isaac’s comments came shortly after reports surfaced about a tense moment in court involving Davido.

A lawyer, Maruf Muhammed, alleged on social media that the singer lost his cool during cross-examination at a Yaba court. The post claimed that the situation became heated during proceedings.

However, Davido later clarified that he never asked for full custody of Imade. Instead, he said his request was for joint custody.

The singer also revealed that he had decided to drop the case, adding that his daughter would grow up knowing he fought for her.

Watch his video here:

Sophia Momodu is in a custody battle with Davido. Photo: Sophia Momodu

Source: Instagram

