Villarreal head coach Inigo Perez criticised Victor Osimhen's behaviour following a physical altercation in the first half

Osimhen clashed with Santiago Mourino during Galatasaray's 2-1 pre-season defeat at Rams Park, with both players booked

Galatasaray open the Turkish Super League season against newly promoted Corum FK after wrapping up pre-season

Villarreal head coach Inigo Perez has publicly condemned Victor Osimhen's conduct after the Spanish club beat Galatasaray 2-1 in a pre-season friendly played at Rams Park.

The match, which served as Galatasaray's final pre-season fixture before the Turkish Super League campaign begins, was overshadowed by a series of flashpoints on the pitch.

Victor Osimhen clashed with Santiago Mourino during Galatasaray's loss to Villarreal. Photo by Saffet Azak.

Source: Getty Images

Ayoze Perez gave Villarreal the lead from the penalty spot in the third minute. Osimhen levelled for Galatasaray two minutes later, but Georges Mikautadze restored the visitors' advantage before halftime to seal the result.

Osimhen clashes with Mourino

As noted by TV100, the evening turned fractious in the first half when Osimhen got into a physical altercation with Villarreal's Santiago Mourino. Teammates Baris Alper Yilmaz and Yunus Akgun had to step in and pull the Nigerian striker away. Referee Kadir Saglam issued yellow cards to both Osimhen and Mourino for the incident.

Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk was also sent off during the game after picking up two bookable offences when the first penalty was awarded, including sarcastically clapping at the referee.

Perez slams Galatasaray and Osimhen

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Villarreal coach Inigo Perez did not hold back when asked about the incident involving his player.

"There's not much to say on behalf of football. Because the opposing team didn't come onto the field to play football, but to fight. Osimhen attacked our player out of nowhere and only got a yellow card," he said.

His remarks drew attention to the yellow card decision, with Perez appearing to suggest the punishment was insufficient given the nature of the confrontation.

As noted by TRT Spor, Galatasaray now shift focus to their competitive season opener, where they will face newly promoted side Corum FK in the first round of the Turkish Super League.

Galatasaray decides Osimhen’s future

Legit.ng previously reported that Galatasaray decided that Victor Osimhen will not leave the club this summer despite interest from multiple clubs.

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are some of the interested clubs, but the Lions are unwilling to sell.

Source: Legit.ng