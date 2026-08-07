Nollywood actress Iya Ibadansneh's ex-husband, Ismail Soliu, also known as Kamara, has publicly addressed their separation for the first time

Soliu revealed that the couple had been apart for over 25 years and credited a divine instruction for the decision to end the marriage

He praised his ex-wife for shouldering the children's needs and said he continued to support her film productions after the split

Iya Ibadansneh's ex-husband, Ismail Soliu, popularly called Kamara, has broken his silence on the circumstances surrounding the end of his marriage to the Nollywood actress, more than two decades after they went their separate ways.

In an interview with content creator Bamidele Adeyanju that was shared on YouTube on Thursday, 7 August 2026, Soliu spoke candidly about the relationship, revealing that he and the actress had been separated for over 25 years.

Actress Iya Ibadansneh's former husband finally shares what led to their separation. Credit: iyaibadansneh

Source: Instagram

Why Kamara Says the Marriage Ended

Rather than pointing fingers, Soliu said he believed a higher power played a role in the decision.

"I believe it was God who instructed me to let her go at the time," he said, adding that the couple had a history of conflict during the marriage.

Despite their differences, he was careful to separate the personal tension from the parenting they shared.

He acknowledged that during a period when he had very little financially, it was Iyabadan who stepped up and paid the bulk of their children's needs. Even after the separation, he said she would reach out whenever she needed assistance with her film productions, and he always showed up. "Because she was doing her best for our children," he explained.

Actress Iya Ibadansneh's ex-husband reveals they are still on good terms despite their separation. Credit: iyaibadansneh

Source: Instagram

An extract from the interview is below:

Watch the full interview below:

Fans React to Soliu's Candour

The interview resonated with many online, particularly because of the rare grace Soliu showed towards his former wife.

Azeez Faozeeyat wrote:

"Hmmmmmmmm women are passing Tru a lot in life, for good 25 years"

Pretty Laura noted:

"At least the man appreciated the fact that his ex-wife took care of his kids when he didn't have; not all men will do that, they would rather lie to claim they are supporting the kids financially."

Mis_androgynist observed:

"You will see how the man is taking accountability, never shouting that the other party is devil who must be condemned as wrong. He acknowledged the good she does and did not speak badly of her. This is one character you'll almost never see from a divorced woman. She would seize..."

HawkMontana @RealHeraclides shared:

"True. I had to run away from my marriage cos she wanted to kill me with stress. Now that she is gone, I have peace even though I get lonely. Women can kill a man in a marriage. They are stronger emotionally."

adegboyego wrote:

"I love as he acknowledged his wife for helping him cater for their children. Big respect 💪"

Iya Ibadansneh and friends complain about snow

Legit.ng previously reported that actress Iya Ibadansneh and Mama No Network took their talents to Canada and shared a funny video of their time in the country.

They shared the amazing moment they encountered snowfall in Canada and uttered some funny words about the extremely cold weather.

The duo appeared in the video with one other friend who cautioned them to stop complaining about the snow because no one sent them to come to Canada; they chose to visit the country themselves.

Source: Legit.ng