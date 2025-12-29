Behind The Scenes becomes the fastest film in West African history to hit the N1 billion milestone, achieving the feat in record time

Funke Akindele made history as the first and only filmmaker to deliver three consecutive N1 billion films within a single calendar year

The movie broke the record for the highest single-day gross in Nollywood history, raking in a staggering N129.5 million on December 26 alone

Funke Akindele’s latest movie, Behind The Scenes, has officially become the highest-grossing Nollywood film of 2025, crossing the ₦1 billion mark barely two weeks after its release.

The announcement was made by the film’s distributor, FilmOne Entertainment.

According to FilmOne, 'Behind The Scenes' did more than just perform well.

'Behind The Scenes' becomes the fastest film in West African history to hit the N1bn milestone. Photos: @funkejenifaakindele/IG.

Source: Instagram

The movie reportedly broke five opening-weekend records, including the highest single-day gross ever recorded on Boxing Day, pulling in ₦129.5 million in one day.

The distributor described the achievement as historic, noting that the film is now the fastest in West Africa to cross ₦1 billion at the box office.

Reacting to the milestone, Funke Akindele wrote on Instagram:

“Over the years, I’ve always valued my fans, because without God and you, I am nobody."

She thanked movie lovers who showed up in cinemas, distributors, colleagues who supported the project even without appearing in the film, and the entire cast and crew.

Behind The Scenes now joins Akindele’s elite list of billion-naira films, following A Tribe Called Judah and Everybody Loves Jenifa.

The latter remains Nollywood’s highest-grossing film of all time and delivered the biggest opening weekend in the industry’s history.

Read the post here:

Fans, family congratulate Funke Akindele

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@moabudu:

"Congratulations my darling @funkejenifaakindele ❤️💪🏿❤️. Super proud of you always. Such awesome news"

@damidorcas_1 stated:

"This love, This loyalty, This force, This show up"

@jay_onair stated:

"The actual blueprint! Thank you for showing us what is possible with hardwork and dedication and consistency! Keep rising queen! Congratulations"

@jagabanyoutube stated:

"Congratulations 001❤️❤️❤️. Done celebrating the N1B and looking forward to N2B in 8 days time. Yes, it is possible cos Mark 9:23: says, "If you can believe, all things are possible to him who believes".

@olayemiju wrote:

"Thank you Jesus!!!!!! Oba alaanu ... Oba ton pa ota lenu mo. Oba tiko jeki ota yowa. Olore ofe. We are so grateful!!!! Big congratulations @funkejenifaakindele You are deserving of all the love and blessings you are getting cos you put in the work! You are such a hard worker and I'm super happy to see God crown your efforts with success."

'Behind The Scenes' is the 3rd Funke Akindele movie to cross the N1bn mark. Photo: @funkejenifaakindele/IG.

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele's 'Tribe Called Judah' makes history

Legit.ng previously reported that Funke Akindele's A Tribe Called Judah recorded a great feat in the history of movies in Nigeria.

She shared the good news with her fans on Instagram that the film made N613 million at the box office.

The new record was made barely a week after she also shared on her page that the movie had raked in over N400m in 12 days.

Source: Legit.ng