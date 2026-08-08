Nigeria secured their spot in the 2026 WAFCON quarter-final and learned who awaits them in the last eight

Cameroon topped Group D after beating Mali and Ghana before a final-day draw against Cape Verde

The winner of the Nigeria vs Cameroon tie will face hosts Atlas Lionesses of Morocco in the semi-final

Nigeria's Super Falcons will face Cameroon's Indomitable Lionesses in the quarter-final of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, setting up a blockbuster clash between two of the continent's most decorated sides.

Nigeria navigated a difficult final matchday in Group C to secure their place in the last eight, alongside Malawi, with Zambia eliminated despite having six points.

Super Falcons set for tough WAFCON 2026 semi-final if they beat Morocco. Photo from @echeginii.

Source: Twitter

Cameroon had a more straightforward route through Group D, where they defeated both Mali and Ghana before rounding off their group stage with a draw against Cape Verde — a result that carried no pressure, having already confirmed top spot.

The two countries are familiar adversaries on the continental stage, and their meeting in the knock-out round is likely to be fiercely contested. Whoever advances from the tie will then face Morocco in the semi-final.

The Atlas Lionesses, who are hosting the tournament, booked their semi-final place by beating South Africa's Bayana Bayana 2-1 in the quarter-final, extending their impressive run on home soil.

Morocco awaits in the semi-final

Should Nigeria get past Cameroon, the semi-final would be a rematch of the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations final, in which the Super Falcons defeated Morocco 3-2 to claim the title.

A repeat fixture at this stage would add significant weight to what is already a high-stakes tournament for Nigerian women's football.

Where to watch Cameroon vs Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported where to watch Cameroon vs Nigeria in the quarter-final of the ongoing 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Nigerian audiences can catch the highly-anticipated match on SuperSport channels on DStv and GOtv, as well as free-to-air platform Afro Sports.

Source: Legit.ng