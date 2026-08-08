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Super Falcons’ WAFCON 2026 Semi-final Opponent Confirmed if They Beat Cameroon in Quarter-final
Football

Super Falcons’ WAFCON 2026 Semi-final Opponent Confirmed if They Beat Cameroon in Quarter-final

by  Elijah Odetokun
2 min read
  • Nigeria secured their spot in the 2026 WAFCON quarter-final and learned who awaits them in the last eight
  • Cameroon topped Group D after beating Mali and Ghana before a final-day draw against Cape Verde
  • The winner of the Nigeria vs Cameroon tie will face hosts Atlas Lionesses of Morocco in the semi-final

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Nigeria's Super Falcons will face Cameroon's Indomitable Lionesses in the quarter-final of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, setting up a blockbuster clash between two of the continent's most decorated sides.

Nigeria navigated a difficult final matchday in Group C to secure their place in the last eight, alongside Malawi, with Zambia eliminated despite having six points.

Super Falcons, Nigeria, WAFCON 2026, Morocco, Cameroon.
Super Falcons set for tough WAFCON 2026 semi-final if they beat Morocco. Photo from @echeginii.
Source: Twitter

Cameroon had a more straightforward route through Group D, where they defeated both Mali and Ghana before rounding off their group stage with a draw against Cape Verde — a result that carried no pressure, having already confirmed top spot.

Read also

Cameroon vs Nigeria: List of TV stations and streaming platforms to watch WAFCON 2026 quarter-final

The two countries are familiar adversaries on the continental stage, and their meeting in the knock-out round is likely to be fiercely contested. Whoever advances from the tie will then face Morocco in the semi-final.

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The Atlas Lionesses, who are hosting the tournament, booked their semi-final place by beating South Africa's Bayana Bayana 2-1 in the quarter-final, extending their impressive run on home soil.

Morocco awaits in the semi-final

Should Nigeria get past Cameroon, the semi-final would be a rematch of the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations final, in which the Super Falcons defeated Morocco 3-2 to claim the title.

A repeat fixture at this stage would add significant weight to what is already a high-stakes tournament for Nigerian women's football.

Where to watch Cameroon vs Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported where to watch Cameroon vs Nigeria in the quarter-final of the ongoing 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Nigerian audiences can catch the highly-anticipated match on SuperSport channels on DStv and GOtv, as well as free-to-air platform Afro Sports.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Elijah Odetokun avatar

Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.

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