Bishop David Oyedepo announced the theme for Shiloh 2026, titled 'Far Above', continuing the annual gathering's tradition

Shiloh is one of the most anticipated Christian events in Africa, drawing hundreds of thousands of worshippers to Winners' Chapel each year

The announcement has renewed excitement among members of Living Faith Church worldwide ahead of the annual December programme

Bishop David Oyedepo has revealed the theme for Shiloh 2026 as "Far Above," setting the tone for one of the most anticipated annual Christian gatherings on the African continent.

The video of the announcement was shared by the church on its social media page on Saturday, August 28.

What Shiloh Is

Shiloh is the annual convocation of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, more commonly known as Winners' Chapel, held every December at the church's headquarters in Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria. The programme draws hundreds of thousands of believers from across Nigeria and around the world, making it one of the largest Christian gatherings in Africa.

Each year's edition is anchored on a declared theme that guides the teaching, prayers, and prophetic declarations throughout the multi-day event. The announcement of the Shiloh 2026 theme, "Far Above," has already generated significant excitement among members and Christian faithful who look forward to the gathering annually.

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo is the founder and presiding bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, a ministry he established in 1981 following what he describes as a divine mandate he received in 1981.

Born on 27 September 1954, Oyedepo is widely regarded as one of the most influential Christian leaders in Africa and has built a sprawling ministry that spans dozens of countries across the world. He is also the founder of Covenant University and Landmark University, two private faith-based institutions in Nigeria, and has authored numerous books on Christian faith, prosperity, and leadership.

Winners' Chapel

The Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly called Winners' Chapel, operates one of the largest church auditoriums in the world at its Faith Tabernacle facility in Ota, Ogun State. The church was formally incorporated in 1983 and has since grown into a global ministry with thousands of branches across Africa, Europe, North America, and beyond.

Winners' Chapel operates in the Word of Faith tradition and places significant emphasis on biblical prosperity, healing, and spiritual empowerment. The church's annual Shiloh convention remains its flagship programme, and with the theme "Far Above" now declared for the 2026 edition, preparations among the church's vast membership are expected to gain momentum in the months ahead.

See the video of the announcement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng