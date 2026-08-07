Singer May D, a former Square Records signee, reacted to the ongoing Okoye family controversy with a cryptic Instagram story post

May D hinted he has his own account of what happened between him and the Okoye family, promising to share it soon

The teaser comes as P-Square's Peter Okoye made fresh allegations against his twin Paul and elder brother Jude over diverted royalties

Former Square Records artist May D has hinted that he is ready to share his personal account of what went on between him and the Okoye family, dropping a cryptic message on Instagram as the P-Square sibling dispute spirals into a wider public controversy.

May D reacts to the ongoing Okoye family controversy with a cryptic Instagram story post. Photos: May D/Psquare.

Source: Instagram

On Friday, the singer posted on his Instagram story with a laughing emoji: "Mr May D Part 1 coming soon."

How the P-Square Dispute Reignited

Peter and Paul Okoye, the duo behind P-Square, co-founded Square Records alongside their elder brother Jude Okoye in 2005.

The group first broke apart in 2017 following bitter financial and management disputes involving Jude and Paul, with Peter launching a solo career as Mr. P and Paul performing as Rudeboy.

The brothers reconciled in November 2021, only to part ways again in 2024 after Peter alleged that Paul and Jude had diverted group royalties into a company account co-owned by Jude and his wife.

The conflict sharpened when Paul appeared to shade Peter publicly, prompting Peter to accuse his twin of opportunistically turning against him whenever public pressure mounted.

Peter went further, making a series of fresh allegations about how he was allegedly cheated and mistreated by both Jude and Paul.

May D's teaser carries particular weight given his own history with the label. He was signed to Square Records in 2011 and departed the following year in 2012, after the label issued a statement citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

May D hints he has his own account of what happened between him and the Okoye family, promising to share it soon. Photo: May D.

Source: Instagram

Peter Okoye makes claims over reunion with twin brother

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian music star Peter Okoye alleged that P-Square’s reunion with his twin brother, Rudeboy, slowed his social media growth.

He explained that before the comeback, his accounts were booming, gaining up to 100,000 new followers daily and ranking alongside Davido and Don Jazzy in influence.

However, after the reunion, his follower growth dropped drastically, and he speculated that the comeback might have been the reason, though he admitted he wasn’t entirely certain.

Source: Legit.ng