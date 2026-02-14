A Nigerian man has shared how he organised people to attend the funeral of a rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah, who died from a snakebite.

He posted details about the amount they contributed to be able to attend her funeral.

Nanyah, 26, passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence on January 31, 2026.

She was said to have rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.

The heartbroken man, identified as Harrytenor Chiadikobi on Facebook, shared videos from the funeral ceremony and narrated why he formed a group of attendee

He also mourned her and shared what he did after hearing about her death.

His Facebook post read:

“When the News of ihunanya's death came to me...I paused and wondered how someone filled with life, would just like a movie bow to death. It came as an anger and pain.

"Yes, i felt very wounded because i am one person that genuinely adores and appreciates hardwork and talent without resentment. I went back to my chat with "her" and it was like, Life is this you?

When the funeral was fixed to be on 14th February. I said to myself, i know there are lots of persons like me who would want to go pay last respect to this idol, but they may not have the drive or opportunity to do that.

I thought within me, reached out to few friends about initiating a group chat for everyone in Owerri, Aba, Portharcourt that would want to attend the funeral. I went ahead to open this group and It grew massively.

"With donations from a lot of wonderful personalities, supporting with transport fares and a condolence support for the family.

"Finally we raised 950k plus. I led 32 delegates to the funeral in Nara Unateze Enugu State with a condolence support from our widows might as contributed.

"I want to genuinely appreciate every one who keyed into this movement. You will never lose your young, nothing in your life will be cut short. Longitivity will be your portion, now and always Amen.

"To these beautiful souls that aided me in the cordination, May Heaven reward you for your kindheartedness. Vivian Obasi Agugua Thelma Obianuju Nkwogu Chilaka Davvy Linus Ikechukwu Victor. We love Nanyah And we Know She is resting with the Lord."

