A Kenyan lady who trended after a Russian man shared their private moments has spoken up about what she did with him

She claimed she was in a relationship with the Russian man known for recording and posting his escapades with ladies

The lady also spoke about her HIV status and what the man had promised her, sparking reactions from netizens

A lady who featured in the video of the viral Russian tourist has opened up about her relationship with him.

The Russian sparked outrage as he recorded his escapades with Ghanaian women and posted them online.

Yaytseslav: Viral Kenyan Lady Who Was Secretly Filmed By Russian Man Speaks, Shares HIV Status

Source: UGC

His video recording showed how he wooed women and later got them to give him their numbers and follow him to his apartment.

Vyacheslav Trahov, who introduced himself to women as Yaytseslav from Russia, was always seen around the Accra Mall area, where he approached women and recorded their conversations online.

It was said that private moments with the ladies were shared on his private Telegram channel.

Lady speaks about encounter with Russian man

The Kenyan woman, Choice Kinoti, who spoke in an interview spoke about her relationship with the Russian, claiming that she knew him as a streamer.

Choice added that she was in a relationship with the man, adding that he had promised to take her to a visa-free country on her birthday.

She said:

"Just like any man when you are approached, you don’t see a future immediately. It depends on how the guy grooms you and marinates you. So don’t fall for the rage bait. He would ask me from morning to evening, 'where would you like me to take you? Do you want us to go to Russia for your birthday?' I didn’t see a future, but I was going with the flow because he is capable," she said.

When asked about her HIV status, the lady said she never had unprotected intercoourse with the Russian.

She added:

"As my family and friends know, I’m not a girl who is stupid enough to meet strangers and have unprotected s*x with them. That’s not in my character. My family knows I’m a smart girl. The spotlight found me in the wrong ways. I’m also human. I did not have unprotected s*x, and I’ve never. My dad is a lecturer, and he counselled me before I went to campus.”

Watch her full YouTube interview here:

Reactions trail Kenyan lady's encounter with Russian

@SharonShibira said:

"She is not even ashamed of herself ....so cheap."

@jina253 said:

"She lost her self to a point that she got nothing more to lose."

@Empress-q8h said:

"I think she's sick already all that she pretend to be strong."

Yaytseslav: Viral Kenyan Lady Who Was Secretly Filmed By Russian Man Speaks, Shares HIV Status

Source: TikTok

Russian man breaks silence over outrage

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Russian man in Ghana who went viral for recording videos of Ghanaian ladies and posting them online broke his silence.

Amid outrage, he shared what he noticed about the women and hinted at the money involved during his interactions.

Source: Legit.ng