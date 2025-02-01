Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has dragged Judy Austin on social media for the umpteenth time over her marriage to Yul Edochie

In a recent social media post, the movie veteran blasted Judy and her supporters, while noting that she’s not a part of the Edochie family

Rita Edochie’s heated words directed at Judy trended online and triggered a debate as netizens took sides

Nigerian actress Rita Edochie has come for her ‘inlaw’ Judy Austin, for the umpteenth time on social media.

Recall that Judy Austin got married to Rita’s inlaw, Yul Edochie, which caused trouble in his marriage for many years with May Edochie. Since their union became publicised, Rita made it a mission to keep dragging the younger actress.

Nigerians react as Rita Edochie drags Judy Austin. Photos: @ritaedochie, @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

This time was not any different seeing as Rita took to her Instagram page to pen down a lengthy note where she bashed Judy and her supporters. According to the movie veteran, Judy should not expect to have a happy home while dancing around with another person’s husband.

Rita Edochie added that no responsible woman would take advice from Judy. She also claimed that the younger actress is not an Edochie wife.

Rita wrote in part:

“Now you keep asking if she is the first to be a second wife? She is never a second wife mind you, at least not for the Edochies. Just know this and know peace ✌.

All of you that are supporting what she did and still doing, you must definitely feel Juju Whorestin behaviour in your girl 👧child and your entire generation even your generations to come so you will know how it feels.”

See Rita Edochie’s post below:

Reactions as Rita Edochie blasts Judy Austin

Rita Edochie’s heated words at Judy Austin went viral on social media and some Nigerians shared their thoughts about it. Read what they had to say:

Stellinaulumma said:

“Mama Rita is not backing down anytime soonest ,, juju whostin you are in trouble.”

Chi_pride_chi said:

“I’ve noticed some women supporting Yul’s actions, and I’m surprised. Instead of supporting his behavior, why not just remain silent if you have nothing constructive to say? No woman would willingly accept sharing her partner without a prior mutual agreement. Let’s hope none of you experience such a situation.”

Johnnycombs75 said:

“Same woman who refused to forgive Ada Jesus now claiming Saint abeg shift.”

Ritaberry_desserts said:

“Every woman needs a sister-in-law like Madam Rita to be defending her like she does May. Rita Edochie is the weapon fashioned against Juju Austin😂.”

Tiwasfabricshub wrote:

“The other woman’s husband sef, why is he dancing with somebody that is not his wife, it takes 2 to tango, literally.”

Tonia.gram_ said:

“Na Patience Ozokwor role this woman dey practice for real life 😂.”

Judytotodonburst wrote:

“Na she born for 3 different men. Na she dey give naija women marital advice as a side chick to a married man wey never divorce finish. Judy you do this one.”

__edoeje said:

“Wait, time will tell that once your so called juju she use in holding him is over that may should go back to him or what r you even saying! That man is doing what ever is doing with his clear eyes and we’re here waiting on time to tell really, wen will u people stop making excuses for this men pls.”

Angel_igwebuike said:

“Exactly, shameless side chic. Tomorrow will tell. 😍”

