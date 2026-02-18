Shade Ladipo has shared her observation about a video made by Paul Okoye’s ex-wife concerning him and their daughter

The mother of three had asked her ex-husband to be present for their daughter and later appreciated him after he showed up for her

Her observation divided fans, who also shared their views about what women go through after crashed marriages

Social commentator and entrepreneur Shade Ladipo has reacted to the situation between singer Rude Boy, whose real name is Paul Okoye, and his ex-wife, Anita.

A few days ago, the mother of three shared an appreciation video and note to her ex-husband for being present in their daughter’s life after she had an event abroad. She explained that all she wanted was for the singer to show up because he could not attend last year.

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the video, Ladipo said Anita appeared to be practically begging the singer to be in his daughter’s life.

According to her, it “felt cringe” to see a mother go through such simply because she is no longer married to the music star.

She added that although there might be a time difference and the former couple no longer live in the same country, the singer was still expected to make an effort to be there for his first family. Ladipo stated clearly that it felt wrong to witness such a situation.

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Shade Ladipo

Reacting, some fans criticised the entrepreneur for her take. They questioned why she chose to comment on a matter that did not concern her and advised her to mind her business and allow the ex-partners to co-parent their children in peace.

However, others noted that such challenges often come with divorce. They added that once a man moves on and has children with another woman, it can become difficult to balance life with his first family.

Recall that a few years ago, Paul Okoye was seen dancing in his living room with his daughter, Nadia, from his first marriage. The children had visited him in Nigeria, and a video of their father-daughter dance later surfaced online.

Fans react to Shade Ladipo's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fnas as seen below

@h_solar_power commented:

"Once a man gets children from another woman, otilo."

@iamogebee said:

"No mother would want to break her child’s heart and if her begging for him to show up makes her daughter happy So be it."

@braimohpreshy wrote:

"As them nor do messy divorce una nor dey happy,now una don set ringlight and camera,allow them co-parent in peace,it doesnt have to be messy."

@ lexiibee21 shared:

"I think you should stop analysing them and give them an opportunity to build this blended family."

@ukaypeters stated:

"The reality of life after divorce. This woman talking is she married now? E don try she dey this gossip business. People in happy relationships don't have time for this."

Paul Okoye advises men

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had given his two cents to men about relationships and the kind of ladies to date.

In the post, he said since ladies are now concerned about dating rich men, men should also start cashing after rich ladies. His post sparked mixed reactions among fans, who took to the comments section to air their views about it.

Source: Legit.ng