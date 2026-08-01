Michael Taiwo, a Nigerian social entrepreneur in the US, earned $240k (N326 million at the current exchange rate) annually at Shell by 2022 after a decade of promotions

A confidential internal document he discovered at Shell in 2023 changed everything about how he saw his future at the company

Taiwo made a quiet wish on his 40th birthday in 2023 before walking away from his oil career to build his own businesses

Michael Taiwo, a Nigerian social entrepreneur based in the United States, has gone viral on X after sharing the story of how he walked away from a six-figure salary at Shell to build a business empire on his own terms.

In a post published on August 1, 2026, Taiwo explained that he joined Shell in 2012, earning $120,000 (N163 million at the current exchange rate) annually.

A Nigerian man reveals he left his lucrative Shell job and explains why. Photo Credit: @askmichaeltaiwo, Seeklogo

Source: Twitter

A decade of hard work and multiple promotions later, that figure had grown to $240,000 (N326 million at the current exchange rate) by 2022. On paper, it was a success story most people would envy.

A confidential document that changed everything

The turning point came in 2023 when Taiwo stumbled upon an internal document at Shell that was not meant for his eyes.

The file contained salary details for senior staff above his level. After studying the figures, he calculated that even with several more promotions over the next decade, the best realistic outcome was a salary of around $480,000 (N652 million at the current exchange rate) per year.

For Taiwo, that projection was the problem. He was not chasing another doubling of his income. He wanted something far more ambitious.

"I simply didn't want the next 10 years to be a repeat of the last 10," he wrote.

"I wanted geometric progression, not an arithmetic one."

Birthday wish that sparked new chapter

On his 40th birthday in 2023, while putting out the candles on his cake and being invited to make a wish, Taiwo quietly said to himself: "Get the hell out of Shell." Within months, he had resigned.

The leap of faith paid off in ways that bore out his ambitions. In 2024, his businesses grossed $500,000 (N679 million at the current exchange rate).

By 2025, that figure had reached $1 million (N1.3 billion at the current exchange rate), the geometric progression he had always been seeking.

Taiwo credited the decision to a mix of self-belief, faith, and an inner voice he could no longer ignore.

"It required me to be delusional about my abilities, to bank on the faithfulness of God and to trust that inner voice that always nag at me that I could be more, I could do more and I could have more," he said.

See Michael Taiwo's original tweet below:

Nigerians react to Michael Taiwo's story

The post struck a chord with many followers, drawing an outpouring of comments from people inspired by his decision.

@Safetyshoesvila said:

"...and let's not forget that businesses can be pass down to generations where they wouldn't have to start their own race, just make sure you are not playing small."

@seyithemie said:

"First thing I saw when I opened X this morning. There shall be alignment! 😀"

@Ko_Sa_Ra_Chi_ said:

"That was a very strong believe in self. Wow."

@cashmind92 said:

"This is another level of doggedness, that spirit of I must do more."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who aced his Shell interview had shared the guide he used to prepare.

Shell announces graduate programme

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Shell had announced its 2026 graduate programme.

Shell said the programme is a three-year structured training designed to build technical and leadership capacity among young professionals.

Successful candidates will join Shell as graduates and participate in a comprehensive development programme designed to prepare them for leadership roles within the company.

Source: Legit.ng