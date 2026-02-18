Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has sent a strong message to an unnamed colleague who allegedly fabricated lies against her

The movie star revealed that the person in question asked for forgiveness after spreading falsehoods about her for being a good child to her mother

Destiny expressed deep pain over the situation, noting that her mum has received numerous calls about the matter and is disappointed that a fellow Christian could betray her

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has openly addressed a painful experience involving an unnamed colleague, sharing her feelings about a betrayal that has left a lasting mark on her.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress explained that although she has granted forgiveness, she cannot erase the memory of what was done to her, which she described as an abomination and a dent to her name.

Destiny Etiko calls out an unnamed colleague over betrayal and fabricated lies. Photo credit: destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

Destiny Etiko revealed that the colleague fabricated lies against her simply because others were praising her for being a devoted daughter to her mother.

She emphasised that she had never wronged the person in question and was deeply shocked that someone who identifies as a Christian could act in such a way.

According to Destiny Etiko, the false accusations not only hurt her but also affected her family, as her mother received several calls about the matter.

She noted that her mother was saddened and disappointed by the betrayal, especially coming from someone who had once referred to her as a sister.

The actress stated that while she has chosen to forgive, the incident remains unforgettable because of the damage it caused to her reputation and the emotional pain it brought to her family.

She questioned why anyone would betray a person they once called a sister, showing the depth of her disappointment.

Check out Destiny Etiko's post below:

Fans react to Destiny Etiko's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@naniboy.frank said:

"You are very very free to shine on each and every one of us ❤️😍"

@chinelokene commented:

"My baby, if only they know how large your heart is 😍you rock big time ❤️❤️❤️🫂"

@sedatersaviour wrote:

"My shuga; this hurts deeply I cannot deny that but please let love lead, everyone makes mistakes. I am sorry, I apologize on her behalf. Mbok. The fact that you gave the room for you two to become friends let that grace make room to let go. I pray for strength and wisdom for h at a time like this."

@queenwokoma reacted:

"I always live by… People know what they're doing. Don't let anybody gaslight you into doing what isn't best for you. Spilling a friends secret hurts and can sometimes be considered a mistake. But fabricating a lie? Haba na… Anyway, the Holy book teaches us Forgiveness but for this matter, na Forbearance you need coz there's a probability of it happening again."

@tyme_nwuba said:

"My baby, the story shocked me! As someone that has known you from way back, you don't joke with your family! Haaaa babe remember when Popsy was sick, you took him everywhere just for him to get well. It's well oo. If only they know how you love your family.."

Destiny Etiko shares emotional message about alleged betrayal by a colleague. Photo credit: destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

Destiny Etiko stirs speculation with Valentine's Day photo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that congratulations poured in for Destiny Etiko after she shared lovely pictures she took for Valentine's Day.

The movie star posted a collage on her Instagram page ahead of the celebration. In one of the photos, she was seen in a loved-up position with her new man as they held each other in a warm embrace.

Movie producer Stanley Ontop shared a new picture of the alleged couple on his Instagram page. He congratulated them and created a hashtag for their wedding, insisting that he must be present on the big day.

Source: Legit.ng