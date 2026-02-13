Yul Edochie has addressed his father Pete's criticism of his second marriage to Judy Austin

In a recent video, an interviewer queried the Nollywood star about how he felt about his father's comments

Despite their disagreement about his marriage, the actor expressed love for his dad, stirring reactions online

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has addressed his father Pete Edochie’s criticisms regarding his second marriage to actress Judy Austin.

Yul had on Friday, February 13, 2026, reshared a clip from his recent interview on the KAA Truth Podcast, where he was questioned about how he felt when his father said he was not aware of his second marriage.

Yul Edochie reacts to Pete's opinion on second marriage

Responding, the actor, who recently debunked rumours of Pete's death, affirmed that while his father is entitled to his own opinions as a parent, he respects him regardless.

Yul maintained that as an adult, his father may not approve of all his decisions, yet it does not alter their bond.

Despite public disagreements, Yul praised his father as he publicly reaffirmed his love and respect for the veteran actor.

He, however, stated that at 44 he was old enough to take personal decisions, irrespective of what his father thought about it.

"You see that man Pete Edochie I love him. I have a lot of love and respect for him, no matter what he does he can't get me angry, no matter what he says, if my father says Yul you are a fool, I say yes sir. He did his best to raise six of us, of course he is not perfect, I don't expect him to be, but I love him. At this age, my problem can't be what my father thinks about my personal decision, anything I want to do as a man in my personal life, I am not a child, I should be able to say this is good for me and thing that is good for me, I go for it. Real men to complain or explain, they face it" he said.

The video of Yul Edochie responding to his father's criticism of his second marriage is below:

Comments as Yul Edochie praises father

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the actor's sweet comments about his father despite their disagreement. Read them below:

Don Don commented:

"Lion have given birth to goat na now I know."

Mary Aligwe Kpekus Losers said:

"Hahaha Yul head to strong ooh."

Victor Kaine Chukwuma

There is a saying that those who wear shoes know where it pitches, always respect your father but take decisions that are best for you, ezedike na nteje isimili ji akataka odogwu."

Victoria Abisola said:

"You answered well...our parents are our god, we must love and respect them, so, our life can be long in the land of the living.."

Ugonna Etumnu commented:

"I love the respect you have for your father but sometimes you just have to listen to the old wise folks. You are still young Yul. What he sees sitting down you can't see standing. It's okay to be teachable sometimes. Our old age will tell all, whether we got it right or wrong. I also believe in freedom but do it the right way."

What Yul Edochie said about May's children

Legit.ng also reported that Yul Edochie addressed claims that he was not on good terms with his children, with May, revealing that he has a cordial relationship with them.

He also revealed he doesn't post his children with May on social media because there is a court order barring him from doing so due to his ongoing divorce case with May.

"The fact of the matter is that I'm still in contact with my children and I still send my son money through their mother," he said in part.

