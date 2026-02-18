Annie Idibia revealed that she has finally met parts of herself she had been protecting for years, advising women to stop confusing "love with survival.

Annie reflected on her "painful blessings," acknowledging that while the past year threw a lot at her, she remains standing

The actress recommended a life-changing book to women who need permission to prioritize their own happiness

Nollywood actress Annie Macaulay-Idibia has shared an emotional message to women who may be walking a path she once knew too well.

Taking to her Instagram page, the former Mrs. Idibia recommended a book titled The Crowded Bed & The Empty Throne, revealing that it forced her to confront parts of herself she had long protected.

Annie Idibia advises women to stop confusing "love with survival.

Annie described the book as one that does not merely inspire but also confronts.

“Some books inspire you. This one confronts you. I didn’t just read The Crowded Bed & The Empty Throne… I met parts of myself I had been protecting for a long time,” she wrote.

The actress explained that the book speaks directly to women who have ever confused love with survival or stayed too long in situations because of loyalty.

According to her, it is also for women who have needed permission to choose themselves without feeling guilty.

“This book is for any woman who has ever confused love with survival. For any woman who has ever stayed too long because her heart was loyal. For any woman who has ever needed permission to choose herself without guilt,” she added.

She noted that the book does not shame women but instead awakens them, helping them stand differently and raise their standards.

Annie also encouraged her followers to support the author and warned readers not to pretend to be unaffected if the message hits home.

“And please don’t buy it and act as if nothing happened. If it hits you, admit it.”

Her post came a year after a legendary singer, 2Baba, publicly announced their separation.

The music icon has since moved on and is now linked to Edo State lawmaker Natasha Osawaru.

Earlier in the year, Annie reflected on what she described as her “painful blessings” in 2025, admitting that the year had thrown many challenges her way.

Reactions trail Annie Idibia's video

@aftercarenursingllc noted:

"We love u Annie and We See U!!! Love will follow UR beautiful Spirit & heart. I just purchased the book from Amazon here in the states Maryland and I will tell all of your other Nigerian Sisters here to purchase the book. You are Strong snd we Stand with uou in the US… We R our Sisters Keeper"

@mrs._cynthia_ukoha1 wrote:

"A woman and a book make the perfect combination for me. It's truly delightful."

