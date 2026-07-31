Davido revealed that marriage has significantly changed the way he lives, with far fewer people around him now

The singer disclosed during a livestream that he calls his wife Chioma every day, describing her as inseparable from his life

Davido also revealed he spends between $200,000 and $300,000 monthly, excluding costs for his wife, children and personal purchases

Davido has given fans a candid look into the quieter, more grounded life he now leads since marrying Chioma and settling into fatherhood.

Speaking during a livestream with Davrel, the Afrobeats superstar reflected on how drastically his home life has shifted.

The surprising habit Davido says he gave up after marrying Chioma. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Where his house once buzzed with a constant stream of guests, that era is firmly behind him.

"I can no longer have 100 people in my house like before," he said, summing up the change in just a few words.

Davido on His Bond with Chioma

Beyond the change in his social life, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido described his relationship with Chioma as one built on daily connection.

According to him, the two speak every single day, and that routine is something he refuses to compromise regardless of touring commitments or a packed schedule. He described her as an inseparable part of his world.

The singer also noted that being in the United States with his wife and children brings a noticeably different pace to his life. He said his lifestyle there is considerably quieter, which in turn affects how much he spends.

Watch Davido's interview video below:

Davido gets candid about what changed after marrying Chioma and having kids. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido reveals lavish monthly spending habits

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeat star Davido disclosed he spends between $200,000 and $300,000 monthly on himself, excluding expenses for his wife, children, jewellery, and cars.

The singer explained that his spending varies depending on location, noting that life in the U.S. is quieter and less costly compared to when he is away from his family.

His revelation quickly went viral, sparking widespread reactions from fans about his extravagant lifestyle.

Source: Legit.ng