Actress Rita Edochie praised May Yul Edochie’s beauty and success, hinting at a spiritual “attack” narrative

The actress’ post was coming hours after Judy Austin accused a “witch” of targeting her online

Social media users weighed in, connecting the messages to ongoing family and colleague tensions

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has subtly entered a simmering online debate involving her extended family and colleagues.

Her latest Instagram post appeared as a pointed nod to the ongoing saga between her nephew Yul Edochie, his ex-wife May Yul Edochie, and current wife Judy Austin.

The development followed a post from Judy who claimed that a “witch” was attacking her through manipulation and spiritual interference.

Rita Edochie praises May Yul Edochie after Judy Austin's claims. Photo: Judy Austin, Rita Edochie, May Edochie.

Source: Instagram

She warned the supposed “witch and her coven” to back off or face divine consequences.

Rita Edochie, who is Yul Edochie’s aunt by marriage, took to Instagram to celebrate May Yul Edochie.

She praised her qualities in a post that many interpreted as a subtle response to Judy Austin’s accusations.

In her message, Rita wrote:

“Chaiiiiiii. The beauty, the brilliance, the success and the progress is putting sleep off the eyes of the devil and she is rising to claim that she is under attack. Keep being beautiful May Yul Edochie. You are doing well. Happy new day beautiful daughter.”

The wording is interpreted by many online as an indirect counter to Judy Austin, implying that May’s accomplishments and charm may be the source of the alleged “attacks” Judy described.

Read her post here:

Fans react to Rita Edochie's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@helenogbonna1 wrote:

"The fave darling queen May and all her your children are covered with the precious blood of Jesus Christ mingled with"

@estherezirim noted:

"I knew they plotting something ,her elder sister is busy at the river doing sacrifice every night, I did not make ds up,she posted it on her platform, she collected some one husband, she is still restless,."

@toscani_exclusivewears stated:

"What ever she is planning against Queen May and her children, back to sender in hundred folds 🙌🔥Amen"

@njalomusa commented:

"The success of Yul-edochie legimate family is paining the devil she thought by the soul of May Son will be the end of May in this life and her children 👏👏but God is faithful"

@adajustinaokeke reacted:

"Queen MAY over Dem all 📌💯❤️ Jujuology setback will continue to witness shame & reproach in Jesus mighty name"

@realonyiomeje stated:

"Queen May is covered by the blood of Jesus, any evil pans upon her life be scattered and go back to sender in Jesus name Amen"

@miriambb13 shared:

"God protection upon QUEEN MAY YULEDOCHIE AND your family in the mighty name of Jesus christ, AMEEEEEEN AMEEEEEEN AND AMEEEEEEN."

Rita Edochie's post was coming hours after Judy Austin accused a “witch” of targeting her online. Photos: Rita Edochie.

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie celebrates Lizzy Gold

Legit.ng previously reported that Yul Edochie celebrated Lizzy Gold after she gifted herself a brand new car on her birthday.

The actor shared a video of the actress unveiling her new ride, praising her dedication and consistency in the film industry.

Source: Legit.ng