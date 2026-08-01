Celestine Afagha, a Bayelsa businessman from Ogbia LGA, has surprised his son Victor with a brand-new car at his secondary school graduation

Victor Afagha graduated from Emmy Norberton International School in Port Harcourt, earning top honours in three subjects

The car presentation took place during the graduation ceremony on Saturday, July 25, 2026, with family and friends in attendance

Celestine Afagha, a Bayelsa businessman from Imiringi in Ogbia Local Government Area, has gifted his son Victor a brand-new car during the young man's secondary school graduation ceremony on Saturday, July 25, 2026, in Port Harcourt.

Victor Afagha graduated from Emmy Norberton International School after emerging as the best student in Accounting, Government, and Commerce.

A businessman rewards his graduating son with a new car. Photo Credit: @nigerdeltainsider

Source: TikTok

His father said the gift was not about display but about recognising hard work and encouraging his son to aim even higher.

A father's message behind the gift

Speaking on camera during the ceremony, Celestine was clear that the gesture carried a deeper meaning than simply rewarding achievement.

"We are not just gifting him this car for show off, but it's a little way of appreciation. And we are telling him that, yes, you should go further and do better for us as a family," the businessman said.

Victor's mum also spoke about the pride of watching him complete secondary school without a single negative report.

"Since he started school, I've not heard of any negative complaint about him. Everything about him is excellent," he added, giving credit to God for his son's character and performance.

Victor, visibly moved, expressed his gratitude in front of the crowd.

"I want to thank my dad for getting me this car, this gift. I'm very grateful and I love you so much," he said.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail car gift footage

The footage drew a flood of responses from Nigerians who found humour, inspiration, and a touch of envy in equal measure.

@benstowe_tammy said:

"Omor university go be benzo."

@oz said:

"Secondary school na wah...this one nor funny, but God dey😭."

@Erastus said:

"😂😂😂 For secondary and I still dey trek, Jesus na now this car wey I never fit buy pain me."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young man got emotional after receiving a new car as his graduation gift.

Law School graduate gets car gift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian Law School graduate was gifted a car by her father for passing her bar exam.

The lady, Ujuaku, studied law at the prestigious University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State.

She proceeded to the Nigerian Law School, where she graduated with a second-class upper.

Source: Legit.ng