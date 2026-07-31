Country Boy, a close aide to controversial content creator DJ Chicken, has died under circumstances that left fans heartbroken

Oloba Salo broke down in tears during a live stream after receiving the devastating news about Country Boy

A fan claimed Country Boy died in police detention after being arrested on the 12th of last month

Country Boy, a known aide to popular and controversial content creator DJ Chicken, has passed away, leaving those close to him visibly devastated.

The news broke during a live stream featuring Oloba Salo, who could not hold back his emotions upon hearing of Country Boy's death.

Reactions as DJ Chicken's hype man, Country Boy dies, Oloba Salo breaks down in tears. Photo credit@djchickenkukuruku

Source: Instagram

Salo bent his head and wept openly, telling viewers that he had a genuine fondness for Country Boy and that the two used to meet regularly at Eti Osa. He was clearly shaken throughout the segment.

What reportedly happened to Country Boy

The exact circumstances surrounding his death were not officially confirmed, but a fan claimed in the comments section that Country Boy died while in police custody.

Fans pay condolences to DJ Chicken over hypeman's death. Photo credit@djchickenkukuruku

Source: Instagram

According to the fan, he had been held at a police station since the 12th of last month before his death.

No statement has been made by DJ Chicken or any official party regarding the cause or full details of the incident.

Here is the Instagram video of Oloba Salo speaking about the sad news below:

Fans React to Country Boy's Death

The news spread quickly online, prompting emotional responses from people who knew him or followed his journey.

@only1f3kuwir3 wrote:

"I heard he died in a police station, after he was held since 12th of last month"

@ratel_boy55 said:

"Long life is not assured"

@yhour_cupoftee reacted:

"Ahhhh this is so sad omg Omo Moro academy"

@kodak__100 commented:

"Na why God keep chicken"

@daviishotish shared:

"Chai I met this guy back in 2022 at water side! He use to help me with my car! I still spoke about him 4 days ago to the water side boys that thank God he followed chicken! Omo x5"

Nollywood director Rotimi Raji slumps in bathroom

Legit.ng had reported that movie director Rotimi Raji passed away after he slumped in his bathroom at home.

Raji was living alone when the unfortunate incident happened, but his remains were discovered by a neighbour who was worried when they didn't see him for days.

Many of his colleagues were heartbroken over the sad news as they shared the lovely moment they spent with the actor on location.

Source: Legit.ng