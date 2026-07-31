Fuji musician KS1 Malaika revealed he made an exception to a long-standing personal rule to honour a commitment at Peller and Jarvis' wedding

The singer said he already had a show booked in Ode Remo on the same day as the August 1 wedding before agreeing to perform

Malaika credited a personal call from Tunde Perry as the reason he ultimately agreed to juggle both engagements on the same day

Fuji star KS1 Malaika has opened up about the personal sacrifice he made to be part of Peller and Jarvis' white wedding, scheduled for Saturday, August 1, 2026.

In an interview shared by Oyinmomo TV on Instagram, the musician, whose full name is Sulaimon Alao Adekunle, disclosed that he had an existing booking in Ode Remo on the very same day as the celebrity wedding.

Fuji musician KS1 Malaika opens up about personal sacrifice he made to be part of Peller and Jarvis' wedding. Credit: ks1malaika/peller089

Source: Instagram

Under normal circumstances, he preferred to rest between engagements, a rule he takes seriously within his management team.

However, the direct involvement of TikToker Tunde Perry changed everything.

Why Malaika Said Yes to Peller's Wedding

According to the Fuji star, Perry reached out to him and his management personally, which carried significant weight.

After checking with his crew and confirming the scheduling conflict, Malaika made a deliberate decision to set his usual routine aside.

"Tunde Perry is a good person of mine; he called me and my management. I asked my crew if we have a show for that day; they said we have a show that day in Ode Remo. I always want the chance to rest before another show. I called my team and told them, let us break the rule. I guaranteed Tunde Perry because the Peller and Jarvis event is during the day," he said.

Fuji Star Malaika prays for Peller and Jarvis ahead of their wedding. Credit: peller089

Source: Instagram

The timing of the wedding, which takes place during the day, was a key factor in his decision, as it gave him a realistic window to fulfil both commitments without compromising his performance at either.

Peller and Jarvis Wedding Details

The union of popular content creator Peller and fellow influencer Jarvis has generated considerable buzz online, with fans and followers eagerly anticipating the event.

Malaika's confirmation that he will be performing adds another layer of excitement to what is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of the year.

Watch as Malaika shares the rule he broke for Peller and Jarvis' wedding on Oyinmomo TV:

Peller questions legal warning at court wedding

Legit.ng previously reported that Peller formalised his union with Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, also called Jarvis, in a statutory court wedding ahead of their August 1 celebration.

During the ceremony, the registrar cautioned the couple about the legal consequences of violating marriage terms, including a five-year prison sentence for bigamy.

Peller questioned why prison should be linked to love, expressing his surprise at such a law.

Source: Legit.ng