Apple has a new operating stystem on the way called iOS 27, bringing major artificial intelligence upgrades to Siri and core iPhone apps

The new update allows iPhone users to edit photos using voice commands, automate tasks in plain language and generate AI wallpapers

Wallet, Camera, Photos and Weather apps all received notable new features in the iOS 27 rollout

US tech giant, Apple has officially released iOS 27 public beta, its most AI-heavy iPhone operating system to date, introducing a significantly upgraded Siri, new photo editing tools powered by artificial intelligence and a redesigned Wallet experience.

A public beta is a pre-release version of software made available to the general public for testing and feedback before its official launch expected around September.

Apple has unveiled iOS 27 with a smarter Siri, AI-powered photo editing, and other features Photo: Apple

Source: Getty Images

iOS 27 update covers a wide range of built-in apps, including Photos, Camera, Weather and Wallet, while also expanding how users can customise their home screens, lock screens and widgets.

What Siri Can Now Do

Siri has received one of its most substantial upgrades since the assistant was first introduced.

The voice assistant can now read and understand content currently displayed on a user's screen, summarise web pages, compose message replies, search for products and carry out actions across several apps without the user switching between them manually.

Apple has also built in a ChatGPT integration, allowing users to hand off more complex tasks such as research, writing and coding directly to the chatbot from within Siri.

A dedicated Siri app is available for extended conversations.

AI Photo Tools and New Customisation Options

The Photos app now includes three tools: Reframe, which recreates an image from a different angle; Extend, which expands the background of a photo; and an improved Cleanup feature for removing unwanted objects from images. All three rely on AI to process and generate results.

Beyond photos, Apple has introduced AI-generated wallpapers that can also be expanded, alongside adjustable transparency for app icons, larger home screen widgets and a redesigned lock screen with more control over wallpaper placement and widget layout.

A shake gesture can undo any home screen changes made by accident.

Users can now also describe what they want an automation to do in plain language, and the system will build the Shortcut for them without any manual configuration.

Wallet, Weather and Other Updates

Apple Wallet now allows users to scan physical membership cards, loyalty cards and event tickets to create their own digital passes stored directly on the iPhone.

The Weather app has been updated to display more granular conditions, covering wind speed, precipitation levels and cloud cover in greater detail than before.

Other additions in iOS 27 include live subtitles for videos, an equaliser for AirPods, photo ratings inside the Photos app, identity document organisation and a redesigned Camera interface with a dedicated Siri mode.

Apple to compensate iPhone 16 buyers over missing AI capabilities at launch. Photo: Hector Retamal / contributor

Source: Getty Images

The full list of new iOS 27 features includes:

Siri upgrades AI photo editing ChatGPT integration Expandable wallpapers AI-generated wallpapers Customisable lock screen controls Natural language Shortcuts automation Custom Wallet passes Enhanced Weather app Larger widgets Live subtitles AirPods equaliser Improved photo management Improved document management

Apple agrees to pay

In a related development, Apple has agreed to pay $250 million to settle a class action lawsuit accusing the company of misleading customers about the availability of its artificial intelligence features branded as Apple Intelligence.

The proposed settlement applies to US customers who purchased all models of the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 15 Pro between June 10, 2024, and March 29, 2025.

Under the agreement, eligible claimants may receive $25 per device, though the amount could rise to as much as $95 depending on the number of claims filed and other factors, according to the legal team behind the case.

Source: Legit.ng