Judy Austin has issued advice to women amid the marital drama that has made waves on social media in recent times

The Nollywood actress shared how social media was one of the reasons behind problems in marriages today

The movie star's advice comes following a series of social media posts by her ex-husband calling her out

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Judy Austin has shared words of wisdom with her fellow women as she shared her opinion about the problems in marriages.

In a post via her Instagram page on Tuesday, February 17, Judy advised women to be intentional with their partners if they want a happy marriage.

She noted that most people would rather play the victim than be intentional with their partners. The actress, who is the second wife of actor Yul Edochie, stated that social media is one of the biggest problems people face in their marriages today, and the worst part is that they don’t even realise it.

"You must be intentional with your partner if you want a happy marriage. Most people rather play victim than be intentional with their partners. And I mean intentional in every aspect of your lives," she wrote

"Social media is one of the biggest problem most people are having in their marriages today. The worst part is they don’t even know. brb," she added.

This comes barely a few days after Judy Austin's former husband, Emmanuel Obasi, released more pictures of their loved-up moments.

He also addressed opinions that his marriage with the Nollywood actress crashed because he was poor.

"Some people said Judy left me because I was not rich. But let me remind them, no matter what a man does for a woman who is determined to go astray, nothing can stop her from doing so," he said.

Judy Austin's message to women about marriage is below:

Backlash trails Judy Austin's advice to women

Reacting, netizens flooded the actress' comment sections, criticising her while bringing up her marriage with Yul Edochie. Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

onyeka6387 commented:

"Intentional woman why are you not in your previous marriage as you don turn to marriage adviser."

makola_18 wrote:

"You should have been intentional in your first marriage than with someone else's husband."

zara_savoia commented:

"Judy why u no dey intentional about obasi????"

toluwanitosexy23 reacted:

"Jujuwhorestin, i beg wat is d meaning of INTENTIONAL werey why u no dey INTENTIONAL with obasi, oloriburuku oloyinbo oshi."

ngozi0765 commented:

"I agree. Obasi wasn't intentional and now trying to play the victim after everything. At least he respected you more than Yul who is keeping another woman currently. Just wait for the awesome news."

Judy Austin cautions fans

Legit.ng also reported that Judy Austin issued a warning to her fans against going overboard in support of her.

She cautioned her fans, whom she called 'warriors' and 'Judy lovers', to desist from wishing people death in her defence.

In a viral video, the actress shared a series of disturbing images she has seen online, including those created with AI, wishing people death by her fans.

