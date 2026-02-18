Verydarkman has remained relevant since his emergence as a social media activist, calling out individuals and politicians alike

He has faced several lawsuits and arrests as a result of his activism, and many believe he has lost focus and become partial in his approach

Like him or hate him, Verydarkman (Martins Vincent Otse), president of the Ratel Movement, has remained a prominent figure in Nigeria’s social media activism since his rise in 2022.

Born in Kaduna State and originally from Agenebode, Edo State, he is known for his confrontational, no-holds-barred approach to calling out injustice, fraud, crime, and bad governance online.

This article examines his evolution as an activist and the growing debate around his anti-fraud campaign.

Selling private videos to activism, VDM's rise

Before he started his fierce activism on social media, VDM was once a private video seller. He acknowledged it after one of his personal videos leaked online in the hit of the controversy surrounding the demise of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Imole Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

Two years(2020) before he gained prominence online, he made money from selling his personal videos with different ladies and even bought his first car from the proceed. However, that is in the past now as he moved to making hair for a living and now to a self-styled activist and content creator.

VDM's continuous rise from activism to philanthropy

Verydarkman appears to be two sides of a coin. He is not just helping people, he also thrives on controversy, mostly through the way he boldly calls out individuals, including prominent personalities and even the government.

He has used his influence to his advantage by setting up an NGO and raising huge funds from prominent personalities. However, he has also embraced chaos as part of his brand.

VDM’s bluntness in his videos has landed him in police custody several times. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has also detained the activist over a series of allegations.

Amid the upheaval often associated with his personality, VDM has renovated schools and dug boreholes for schools in Nigeria and Ghana.

Some less privileged members of society can attest to his generosity, as he has helped several people get back on their feet and earn a decent living.

VDM’s consistent effort to fight fraud

Verydarkman has earned accolades for fighting fraud, injustice and unlawful practices. He began his campaign by calling out the founder of Jennysglow, Jennifer Igbinoba Osasenaga.

A woman had accused Jennysglow of selling harmful products after allegedly reacting to one. She was later arrested and detained, prompting Verydarkman to intervene.

The case escalated when he urged the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to investigate Jennysglow’s factory following the allegations.

While Jennysglow was dealing with the first controversy, another woman came forward with claims of a failed surrogacy arrangement. She accused the skincare entrepreneur of owing her N3 million after she allegedly lost a baby while acting as a surrogate. She also claimed abandonment and made further allegations about inappropriate conduct.

Jennysglow was not the only public figure he confronted. Influencer Ashmusy was also called out in his quest to seek justice for a woman.

Ashmusy had allegedly promised to assist a woman and was accused of collecting donations without fulfilling the promise.

Verydarkman dragged her online and pledged to give the woman N1.5 million to help her start a business. He also criticised Ashmusy for allegedly asking people to pay for a course promising to teach how to make N100 million in 10 days.

Others, including Iyabo Ojo, Tonto Dikeh, Samklef and even the late Mohbad’s wife, have also been mentioned in his call-out videos.

Fighting fraud or picking sides? VDM’s controversy

In his push to fight fraud and demand justice, VDM has faced criticism for allegedly being one-sided, especially when dealing with people he has personal issues with. As his platform grew, some critics argued that while he consistently targets certain individuals, others accused of similar offences seem to escape his attention.

The likes of Seun Kuti, Burna Boy, Davido and sometimes Wizkid, who are considered his friends, are said to receive little or no criticism for their actions.

For instance, during the height of his feud with Wizkid FC, he openly supported Seun Kuti and was even seen with him at Fela’s grave, paying homage to the late singer.

Many critics claim those close to him are rarely mentioned in his call-out videos. This has sparked debates about selective activism and whether personal relationships or public sentiment influence his choices.

For these critics, the concern is not about exposing fraud but about consistency. They argue that activism loses credibility when standards appear uneven or selective.

