A Nigerian man has taken to social media to shade VeryDarkMan and to share a list of things he must import

The man suggested that importing things into the country from China is not child's play and noted that VDM should try it

He insisted that the businessmen who do it know their onions, and VeryDarkMan should also prove himself by importing things into the country

A Nigerian man has shared a list of things VeryDarkMan should hastily import into Nigeria to prove himself an adroit businessman.

The man shared a video on TikTok suggesting that VeryDarkMan was trying to make a mockery of businessmen who go through a lot to bring goods into the country from China.

The man insisted that VDM must import Keke into Nigeria.

According to Onye Obodo, it is important that VeryDarkMan does not stop at revealing the prices of goods in China but should also go ahead and import them into Nigeria.

He said VeryDarkMan should import products like hair, Keke, phones, and other things, which he said were very cheap in China.

He said the activist should then sell them at cheap prices to his fans who are eagerly waiting to buy from him.

VeryDarkMan has been on loggerheads with some social media users who accused him of belittling the efforts of importers by claiming that some products were very cheap in China.

He has also clashed with Ross Boss, a Chinese businessman who has also fought back by claiming he sponsored VDM to China with $15000.

The man said he personally wants to buy tricycles from VDM.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man lists things VDM must import

@fk149 said:

"I no like to dey hear about complains about Vdm. VDM is the monster most people on Social Media created. Now he don hit part of his fan base where it hurts most their biz they all ranting. Make una enjoy your VDM."

@ask_thepress said:

"You’re confidently confirming that your landed price is high because you have importers selling to wholesalers selling to retailers, each man adding his profit. Meanwhile the man wants to cut off middlemen and import and sell directly to the user. Logically it would be cheaper."

@AbrahamGift said:

"VDM making those videos showed how shallow he is. Importation business in Nigeria is blood bath. First of all, it’s not even easy to get Dollar from CBN to import. By the time you pay with your teeth to buy Dollar from BDC, pay customs, clear your goods, you will off ring light."

@Ngalaba566752 said:

"He think say na gra gra dem take build TradeFair. If VDM import containers of those goods and crash market prices I will be happy to buy at cheaper prices but if he doesn't, then what people are saying may be true. He picked a fight with the Nigeria Customs without knowing it."

VDM brags about Blord's arrest

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman laughed at the cryptocurrency boss as he announced that he had been arrested. VDM boasted about having a hand in it.

Both of them had traded words after VDM complained about Blord's services.

The activist also shared why people should continue to call him out. Blord attacked VDM's financial status, asking netizens not to be a nuisance like him.

