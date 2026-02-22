Peller recently opened up about leaving Islam due to harsh experiences in his childhood at a Quranic school

Talented musician Korede Bello surprised his followers by detailing his transition to Christianity after a period of private research and Bible study

Veteran Fuji singer Adewale Ayuba shared how his difficulty understanding Arabic led him to seek a more direct spiritual path through the Bible

In Nigeria, religion is often seen as the cornerstone of identity, and the entertainment industry is no exception. While many stars are comfortable in the faiths they were born into, others have made the life-altering decision to switch paths, moving from the mosque to the church. These conversions are rarely taken lightly, as they often involve navigating family expectations and public scrutiny in a deeply religious society.

Peller and Ayuba are notable Nigerian celebrities who switched from Islam to Christianity. Photos: Ayuba/Peller.

Several celebrities have been open about their spiritual journeys, citing reasons ranging from personal crises and intellectual curiosity to childhood trauma. These stories provide a fascinating look at the personal nature of faith and the diverse roads that lead these stars to their current beliefs

1. Peller: From scars to salvation

During a live session with his audience in July 2025, the viral TikTok sensation known as Peller was asked about his religious background, and he did not hesitate to set the record straight. "Why are you calling me a Muslim? I'm not a Muslim. I go to church very well," he told his fans.

Peller says he left Islam because of the physical discipline he endured while learning the Quran as a young boy. Photo: Peller.

He further elaborated that his departure from Islam was rooted in the physical discipline he endured while learning the Quran as a young boy. "I was beaten severely when I was young at the Quranic school. That's why I stopped going," he noted.

He stated that his experiences in the church have since provided him with a different sense of peace.

2. Korede Bello: A personal search for truth

The multi-talented singer Korede Bello also joined the list of stars who have shared their spiritual evolution.

In early 2026, he revealed that although he was raised in a Muslim home, his adult life led him toward Christianity through deliberate study. He explained his shift by saying, "I was not born a Christian. I was born a Muslim. I had to start with the Bible myself—not for religious reasons, but for personal reasons."

Korede Bello reveals that although he was raised in a Muslim home, his adult life led him toward Christianity through deliberate study. Photos: Korede Bello.

Speaking about his new identity, he added, "Before you crucify me, know that I am a Christian, and Christ has already died for me. He has already been crucified, so there'll be no need for that." His testimony highlights a journey of intellectual and spiritual discovery.

3. Bolanle Ninalowo: Finding light in Dark times

Bolanle Ninalowo has been very vocal about how his faith transition was sparked by a period of extreme personal difficulty. Born as Azeez into a devout Muslim household, he found that his family's traditional religious practices didn't provide the answers he needed during a time of frustration.

"My name is Azeez; I was born into a staunch Muslim family but when I was in trouble and frustrated, it was the bible that saved me, as my parents and family members who were Muslims could not. So, I picked up the bible and it became my life manual," he shared.

His story remains one of the most cited examples of a celebrity finding a new direction through the scriptures.

4. Adewale Ayuba: breaking the language barrier

Legendary Fuji maestro Adewale Ayuba made headlines when he chose to publicly embrace Christianity. For an artist in a genre traditionally associated with Islamic culture, this was a significant move. Ayuba explained that a major hurdle for him was the language barrier during prayers.

"When I attempted to practice it, I had to summon some Alfas to help me communicate with God because I didn't understand Arabic. I questioned whether I should continue despite all that God has done for me, needing others to intercede on my behalf," he said.

He eventually found his home in the church, stating, "I chose Jesus Christ because he proclaimed, 'I am the truth, the way, and the life.'. This is my personal choice, and it brings me happiness."

5. Sola Allyson: A gradual spiritual awakening

Gospel singer Sola Allyson has a story of transition woven into her musical identity. Born into a Muslim family and named Rasheedat, she spent her formative years following Islamic traditions. However, as she moved to different environments, her exposure to Christianity grew.

Sola Allyson was born into a Muslim family and named Rasheedat.Photo: Sola Allyson.

Reflecting on her past, she said,

"When I moved to Ikorodu to live with my father's parent, I met one of my old friends there. I used to follow her to her church. You know I was born a Muslim. My father was a Muslim. I was named Rasheedat. I do not hide it."

