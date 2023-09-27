Martins Vincent Otse, alias VeryDarkMan, has reacted to the leak of his private video by a popular blog

For some weeks, VeryDarkMan has been trending across social media platforms due to his penchant for jumping on controversial issues, Mohbad's death being the latest

In the new video, the Nigerian youth opened up about how he sold his private videos to make ends meet

Rave of the moment Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has shared how he sold his private videos in 2020.

VeryDarkMan made the revelation in reaction to the release of his private video by a blog.

VeryDarkMan said he sold his private videos in 2020.

Source: TikTok

VeryDarkMan said it is not new

In a TikTok video, the Edo indigene blamed the release on his insistence that Mohbad's wife is a suspect in his death.

VeryDarkMan, who spoke mostly in Pidgin, said he used to sell his private videos in 2020 but later stopped.

According to him, he did it at that time to make ends meet and made so much money from it. In his words:

"...Now make I burst una head. You see that video wey release? Na me sell am. Na so I take buy motor.

"2020 wey everybody dey cry, na me sell am. I start to dey sell my videos the year wey be say hunger dey and I made so much money on top.

"Na me leak am. Na me come talk say I stop. I even get a lot of tapes of me and babes. No be new thing..."

Watch the video below:

Internet users show solidarity with VeryDarkMan

sabibwoy said:

"Internet no they forget thing you go born your children go watch..: bro they calm down."

Madagascar 007 said:

"This justice and you and gistlovers una done divert ham…thank u ooo we see all of una hand Eyin were."

minetteva said:

"Gistlover nova see anything , we stand by very darkman , anything way dem the do na waist of time , very darkman fr life."

DebbyIJ said:

"Me don hate Gistlover bc of this matter self. I immediately left the telegram group as soon as saw so many post of him was against u."

Ebi said:

"I no even understand gistlover, wetin be the aim of that abeg person dey talk true here na wa o."

B.N said:

"I swear this move by Gistlover really hit this guy, he's just being strong... You can feel it in his voice and countenance.

"Baba keep being strong."

