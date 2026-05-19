Nigerian actress Nancy Isime decided to honour her late friend Alexx Ekubo differently

While many of the late actor’s colleagues mourned him with written tributes, Nancy took a unique route

The TV host decided not to use words, but her actions have since melted the hearts of many online

Popular actress and media personality Nancy Isime has stirred emotions online after uniquely honouring the late Alexx Ekubo in an unexpected manner.

The actress, among many of the deceased’s close friends, has not commented on the actor’s sudden death.

Fans moved by Nancy Isime’s touching tribute to Alexx Ekubo. Credit: @nancyisime, @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

But the actress made a move that has left many pointing out the depth of her grief.

Nancy changed her Instagram profile picture to a monochrome picture of Alexx, a simple gesture that has left fans wondering what words would have done.

See the post below:

Emotional reactions trail Nancy Isime’s tribute to Alexx Ekubo. Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Ice Prince shared an emotional account of his final encounter with late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

Alexx Ekubo reportedly died on Monday, May 11, at a Lagos hospital after battling chronic kidney cancer.

Since news of his passing surfaced online, tributes have continued pouring in from colleagues, friends, and fans across the entertainment industry.

Speaking during an interview with TVC, the rapper disclosed that the last time he saw Alexx was during a cancer awareness walk organised by the actor in Abuja in 2024.

According to him, nobody at the event knew Alexx himself was silently battling the deadly illness.

“The last time I saw Alexx Ekubo was during the cancer awareness walk he organised in Abuja in 2024. Despite leading such a powerful cause, he never told anyone he was quietly battling cancer himself,” Ice Prince said.

The rapper added that the late actor remained calm, positive, and committed to helping others despite what he was allegedly going through privately.

“May his gentle soul continue to rest in peace,” he concluded.

Alexx Ekubo's sister-in-law shares late actor's final days

Also, Ify Ekubo, the sister-in-law of Alexx Ekubo, has shared why she feels upset with the late movie star following his passing.

In her tribute, Ify admitted she was struggling to come to terms with the actor’s death. Rather than only mourn him quietly, she emotionally questioned why he left without saying goodbye to the people who loved him deeply.

According to her, the actor had promised to return her call after they spoke shortly before his birthday.

Sadly, that conversation became their last. She wrote: “Ikebobo m!!!! Chaiii!!! Words fail me!!! You didn’t do well this time around. I hope you’re seeing this message. Look how the world is hurting. You left without saying goodbye.”

Ify further revealed that they still had plans together for June in Houston before his sudden death changed everything. The grieving family member admitted she still had many things left unsaid and unfinished with the actor.

Netizens react to Nancy Isime's tribute

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ohtopicals said:

"I believe that If something really touch you, you would too disoriented to write or react😢."

amnonso_

"So many people that are close to ikuku, are still in shock and speechless. What will you write? How will you write it? Where is the motivation to write ? Chief ikuku, is an epitome of the good man, filled with good vibes."

amarachukwunaedum said:

"She’s not the only celebrity that did it."

unusual_ruthy said:

"Can most of you even comprehend? Which one is “ she’s not the first to do it ?” Is it what the post is all about?"

kudos_confidence said:

"My own is that, if you can't use someone's picture as profile when they're alive to see and appreciate, you don't use it when they can't see it... However, everyone mourns differently."

putiton.ng said:

"Same as Beverly Osu."

dassah_palo said:

"People grieve differently some decide to mourn quietly others are expressive.every one is affected by the death of Alexx those that have posted and those that have not posted a thing,he was a good man🙌."

Alexx Ekubo’s last appearance on a movie set

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of Alexx Ekubo's last appearance on a movie set went viral online, leaving many confused and in pain.

While many were expecting a big comeback from the actor, who had been away from the social scene for over two years, his death took them aback.

In the clip, the actor was seen arriving at a movie set 30 minutes late, where he further apologised to the cast and crew playfully.

Source: Legit.ng