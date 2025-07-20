VeryDarkMan has shared a video showing the two new borehole projects funded by his NGO in Ghana

The Nigerian social media critic showed the before and after of the borehole projects, as well as sharing the reason behind his action

VeryDarkMan's generous gesture towards Ghanaians has, however, stirred mixed reactions from Nigerians

Nigerian social media personality, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, brought happiness to a remote community in Ghana.

On Saturday, July 19, VeryDarkMan disclosed he funded the drilling of two boreholes for residents of Dibilli, in the Karaga District of Ghana, after sighting the dire state of their water source.

VeryDarkMan shares video of boreholes funded by his NGO in Ghana.

VeryDarkMan, who shared a clip showing what the community's water source looked like before the drilling of the boreholes, revealed it was funded thanks to the money donated to his NGO by Nigerians.

The social media critic disclosed that there were similar projects funded by his NGO ongoing in Nigeria as well, as he promised to share them in the future.

Mixed reactions trail VeryDarkMan's support for Ghanaian community.

Sharing a video showing the two boreholes in Ghana funded by his NGO, VeryDarkMan wrote in a caption:

"DONE AND DUSTED,,GOD BLESS THE RATELS ..4th arm of the government."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mavin label boss and music producer Don Jazzy made headlines after he donated the whopping sum of N100 million to VeryDarkMan's NGO despite their differences.

In May 2025, comedian Deeone alleged that Verydarkman’s NGO’s account had been tampered with.

The video showing the boreholes VeryDarkMan funded in Ghana is below:

Reactions as VeryDarkMan constructs boreholes in Ghana

The social media critic's action has stirred mixed reactions from Nigerians. Many criticised VeryDarkMan, stating that there were similar places in the country in need of similar projects.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

Obi Aju Lu said:

"Some communities in Nigeria needed it the most."

Ani Nwafor Chinonso wrote:

"A man with integrity!! They don't sell it in the market."

Alex Bernard said:

"Vdm is no longer a Nigerian thing. It's now global."

Olivia Ava reacted:

"Ghanaians dont need borehole, they have steady water. More steady than the electricity."

Odima Berepiki wrote:

"VDM said initially he did not even know that the SOS was from a lady living in a remote village in Ghana. when he now discovered he said just as well its still charity for humans."

Kkgold Ezenanwata reacted:

"The people that are asking are amibo people, did he borrow money 💰 from them to build the borehole."

Item Paradise said:

"Make him no use that money wey we contribute for Nigeria go dey do good person for Ghana o."

En Er Gy wrote:

"EHEN??? e no go better for am if e try am. Which one be go build borehoe for Ghana ? E don dy turn clout chasing bros e no get any explanation u wan give me. Make he do for Nigerians finish first. He should go international not by doing this. Which one be build borehoe for Ghana who send am."

